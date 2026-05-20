Rahul Gandhi is 'rahu' of Indian politics: Nitin Nabin on 'traitor' remark

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, referring to the latter as "Rahu" of Indian politics who is "polluting" the political atmosphere.

His reaction came after Gandhi, speaking at a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were "traitors" who had worked to "sell India".

Addressing a press conference, Nabin referred to Rahul Gandhi as the 'Rahu' of Indian Politics, "who is polluting the atmosphere of the country's politics."

Terming the LoP's statement as "unfortunate", BJP chief Nabin said: "You (Gandhi) have not only insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but you have insulted 140 crore people of this country."

"Whenever you have insulted PM Modi, the people of the country have made him win," he asserted.

Moreover, Nabin stated that Rahul Gandhi's statement reflects his "anarchist mentality".

He said, "I believe that in Indian politics, where there is decency, social harmony, and a process of mutual respect, his statement is very unfortunate. I believe that continuous defeats and frustration are reflected in his nature and character, and this helplessness and frustration are coming out in such words today."

Criticising the Congress, Nabin said: "Your (Gandhi) ancestors have always worked towards mortgaging the country and not for motivating the defence forces."

However, the BJP chief stressed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has become safer, and people's conscience has also strengthened.

He further accused the Congress of indulging in corruption whenever the party came to power in the country.

Moreover, he praised PM Modi for bringing an end to terrorist activities in the country. Referring to Pakistan, he said: "Today, somewhere our neighbouring country has been brought to its knees," he asserted.

Further questioning Rahul Gandhi for his choice of words, Nabin said: "Is it wrong to end Naxalism or can protecting the country be tagged as being a traitor?"

"During the Congress regime, the government remained silent even when our soldiers were beheaded. Today, our military has got the opportunity to work with dignity under PM Modi's leadership," he added.

He said that Gandhi will have to pay a huge price for such "unfortunate remarks".

--IANS

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