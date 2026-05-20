Bharat Tex 2026 app to boost AI-driven networking, business matchmaking: Govt

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The government launched the Bharat Tex 2026 Event App on Wednesday to boost AI-driven networking and business matchmaking at India’s flagship global textile event, according to an official statement.

The digital platform that was launched by Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, is designed to enhance the experience of buyers, international delegates, speakers, sourcing consultants, partners, exhibitors and visitors, while supporting the scale and ambition of Bharat Tex 2026.

Developed as a comprehensive digital companion, the platform enables participants to access event information, discover exhibitors, schedule meetings, navigate the venue, capture leads, access knowledge sessions and receive real-time updates through a single interface, according to the government.

It further said that a major highlight of the app is its AI smart assistant, offering a 24x7 conversational guide for attendees.

Moreover, users can ask event-related queries in simple language and receive instant information on schedules, venue details, directions and other key aspects, supporting both domestic and international participants.

The app also enables structured networking and business engagement through dedicated meeting modules, allowing users to discover relevant partners, schedule meetings, manage availability, receive requests and track interactions.

In addition, its QR-based lead capture system further allows exhibitors and participants to scan digital badges and save contact details for follow-up.

Additional features include exhibitor discovery tools with structured search and filtering, advanced navigation support across Bharat Mandapam with floor plans and booth location services, and access to live event agendas and knowledge sessions.

Organised by the Bharat Tex Trade Federation in collaboration with 11 textile export promotion councils and industry bodies, and supported by the Ministry of Textiles, Bharat Tex 2026 is inspired by the Prime Minister’s 5F vision -- Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign -- aiming to position India as a global textile sourcing and investment hub.

The government stated that the event will be held between July 14 and July 17 in the national capital and is expected to draw over 7,000 international buyers and more than 1,30,000 trade visitors, showcasing India’s full textile value chain.

--IANS

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