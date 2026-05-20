Sidharth Malhotra shells out mid-week fitness motivation: Muscle & hustle

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra decided to shell some much-needed motivation for all the fitness junkies out there through his latest social media post.

On Wednesday, the 'Shershaah' actor took to his official Instagram handle and provided a glimpse of his latest session at the gym.

Sidharth was seen using gymnastic rings to work on those toned biceps. Later, he even performed some push-ups as part of his core strengthening routine.

"Muscle & hustle (Bicep emoji) #SidFit," Sidharth captioned the post.

The 'Kapoor & Sons' actor even added the "Victory Lap" song by British record producer Fred Again as the background score.

Sidharth keeps on providing such inspiring peeks of his fitness sessions on social media.

Back in April, the 'Hasee Toh Phasee' actor posted another video of himself sweating it out in the gym.

He was seen working on his upper body with the help of gymnastic rings.

Revealing his fitness mantra, Sidharth added the text, "No shortcuts. Just work".

Sid's feed is also full of some adorable family moments.

During Mother's Day this year, Sidharth cooked special pancakes for his wife, Kiara Advani.

Marking her first Mother's Day after embracing parenthood, Kiara took to her official handle and shared a picture of their daughter Saraayah’s t-shirt that read, “It’s my mom’s 1st Mother's Day (PS: I’m her gift)”.

Her post further included a long note, saying, “We take our celebrations very seriously! This year was extra special being my first, the husband decided to surprise me with his cooking skills, chocolate pancakes for breakfast, extra cuddles from Saraayu and lots of cake.. To all the mamas out there Thank you for all that you do for your family. You are loved and celebrated every day. To my little angel Thank YOU for making me your mama. Happy MAMAS Day”.

--IANS

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