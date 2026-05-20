Rahul stirs up row with objectionable comments on PM Modi, HM Shah in Raebareli

Raebareli, May 20 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi stirred a fresh controversy on Wednesday as he launched a tirade at the Modi government over the latter's ‘mishandling’ of the economy during his day-long visit to Raebareli and also made objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the ‘Bahujan Swabhimaan Sabha’ in his Lok Sabha constituency, Rahul Gandhi labelled both the Prime Minister and Home Minister as “traitors” and accused them of selling the nation.

Rahul, addressing the public gathering, said, “Aapke pradhanmantri and griha mantri gaddar hain (Your Prime Minister and Home Minister are traitors).”

He also warned the people of a “brewing economic storm” and claimed that the nation was drifting towards an economic crisis because of the Central government’s flawed policies, and also accused the Centre of undermining the fundamental spirit of the Constitution.

"You will see in just a few months, inflation going up, petrol and diesel prices hitting the roof, and LPG gas disappearing,” he said and made a charged appeal to the people to raise their voice, given the Prime Minister’s appeal for spending cuts, but then himself going on a five-nation tour.

The Congress MP further said that while the Prime Minister advises the public against purchasing gold or travelling abroad, he goes on foreign tours in luxurious aircraft.

He further warned that, in the days to come, farmers will face difficulties in accessing essential supplies, such as fertilisers.

The Congress leader appealed to the public to come forward and defend the Constitution.

Attacking the BJP and its ideological parent RSS, Rahul accused the duo of attempting to dilute the fundamental essence of the Constitution. He blamed the BJP-led NDA and RSS for the country's current predicament.

The Gandhi scion claimed that the economic crisis would be so big that the Central Government would find itself incapable of providing relief to the people.

He also drew a parallel between the current situation and past crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and demonetization drive and stated that people will again be forced to endure difficult times in the near future.

Rahul came to Raebareli on May 19 for a two-day visit. On Tuesday, he visited Amethi, where he met patients at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

--IANS

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