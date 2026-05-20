May 20, 2026 5:05 PM हिंदी

‘Pritam and Pedro’ teaser starring Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey promises heady cocktail of chaos and confusion

‘Pritam and Pedro’ teaser starring Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey promises heady cocktail of chaos and confusion

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming streaming series ‘Pritam and Pedro’ was unveiled on Wednesday. It offers audiences a fun first glimpse into a quirky world where data meets authority, chaos meets confusion, and two completely mismatched men seem to be stuck in the middle of it all.

The show stars Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani and Mona Singh. The teaser hints at a wildly entertaining dynamic between Pritam (played by Vir Hirani) and Pedro (played by Arshad Warsi), with Vikrant Massey’s Martin adding to the intrigue, alongside Boman Irani and Mona Singh, the teaser offers glimpses into a world packed with humour, madness, mystery and unmistakable Hirani-style warmth.

The show marks filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s streaming production debut, and aligns his warmth, emotion and human storytelling with director Avinash Arun’s vision. It offers just enough to draw audiences into its quirky, rooted and unpredictable world, while keeping the larger story completely under wraps.

Talking about the project, Rajkumar Hirani earlier said in a statement, “I’ve always enjoyed stories where very different people are forced to come together and navigate life in unexpected ways. Pritam and Pedro have a lot of humour, warmth and madness in that sense”.

He further mentioned, “The long-format space gave us the opportunity to spend more time with the characters and really explore their journey. It’s been an exciting experience, and I’m happy to partner with JioHotstar for it”.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Avinash Arun and marking Rajkumar Hirani’s much-awaited streaming debut, ‘Pritam and Pedro’ promises humour, mystery and a whole lot of confusion packed into one wildly unpredictable ride.

The show is set to stream on July 3, 2026 on JioHotstar.

--IANS

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