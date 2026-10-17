October 18, 2026 12:39 AM हिंदी

Romanian F-16s shoot down two drones; calls NATO meeting on Black Sea defence

omanian F-16s shoot down two drones; calls NATO meeting on Black Sea defence

Bucharest, Oct 17 (IANS) Romania said on Saturday that two F-16 fighter jets of its Air Force shot down two drones that entered the country’s airspace without authorisation over the Black Sea, and announced that a dedicated meeting of the North Atlantic Council will be held on October 20 at its initiative to discuss Black Sea defence and deterrence.

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said the first drone entered national airspace at 17:59 local time and was shot down within two minutes, 25 km south-east of Sulina, while the second was engaged and downed at 18:05 in the same area, 20 km east of Sulina, four minutes after entering the airspace.

"The Black Sea will be safe again," Toiu said on social media platform X.

"The Black Sea serves as a critical maritime artery for the global export of grain, energy resources, and industrial commodities, making its stability vital to international food and energy security. We have briefed our Allies and EU partners," the Foreign Minister added.

"Our military has prepared for an increased intensity of hybrid interference and will continue to prioritise air defence and maritime security," Toiu said.

"At Romania's initiative, we will have a dedicated meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Tuesday (October 20) to discuss Black Sea defence and deterrence. Romania and Bulgaria are in close contact at all levels for increased coordination and accelerate operational steps towards the establishment of the EU Maritime Security Hub in the Black Sea," the Minister added.

In July, three drones that entered Romanian airspace without authorisation were shot down in three separate incidents.

After the incident, Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared a member of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest undesirable (persona non grata) and ordered the member to leave the country.

The Foreign Ministry also summoned the Ambassador of Russia to Romania Vladimir Lipayev to its headquarters upon the instructions of Minister Toiu.

During the meeting, the Romanian side expressed its firm protest against these "illegal and irresponsible" actions and emphasised the clear attribution of responsibility.

--IANS

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