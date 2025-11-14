Rohit to lead India in Men's Jr Hockey World Cup; striker Araijeet Hundal ruled out

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Defender and dragflicker Rohit, who had a good show in the recent Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia where the team won a silver medal, will be leading the team in the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, set to begin from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai.

Unfortunately, India will miss the experience of Araijeet Singh Hundal, who is nursing a shoulder injury and will miss the Junior World Cup.

Speaking about the team composition, coach Sreejesh said, "We have selected a tried-and-tested team with most of the players having a fair knowledge on what’s required to play in a tournament of this magnitude. While their physical capabilities, skill and team-play was among the criteria for selection, one of the key aspects we have looked into is their mental ability to perform under pressure."

"While we have had good international match exposure in the build-up to the Junior World Cup, we have also played a lot of matches with the Senior India team as we are housed in the same campus here in SAI, Bengaluru. This was a big part of our preparations and when the players do well against their senior compatriots, they automatically gain confidence. Overall, we are an upbeat side and looking to a good outing in front of home crowd," added the stalwart.

India are grouped in Pool B along with Chile, Switzerland and Oman who have come in as a replacement for Pakistan.

Bikramjit Singh and Princedeep Singh are the goalkeepers picked in the squad while India’s defence will see the captain as the cynosure. Experienced Amir Ali, who was part of the previous edition of the Junior World Cup, adds firepower along with Anmol Ekka, Talem Priyo Barta, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur and Shardanand Tiwari, who also comes with solid experience in the backline.

India’s midfield will feature Ankit Pal, Adrohit Ekka, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Manmeet Singh and Rosan Kujur while the forward line will see Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Arshdeep Singh, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh and Gurjot Singh – who made his senior India debut at the Asian Champions Trophy last year in Hulunbuir, China.

Ravneet Singh and Rohit Kullu have been named as alternate players.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh

Defenders : Rohit, Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Shardanand Tiwari

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh, Gurjot Singh

Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh

Reserves: Ravneet Singh, Rohit Kullu

