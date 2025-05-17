May 17, 2025 1:07 AM हिंदी

Rohit Sharma Stand unveiled at Wankhede Stadium, batter says, ‘I never even dreamt of it’

Rohit Sharma Stand unveiled at Wankhede Stadium, batter says, ‘I never even dreamt of it’ during the event in Mumbai on Friday. IANS Photos

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) The Rohit Sharma Stand was unveiled at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) stand reveal ceremony as the name of one of India’s most dangerous openers was etched in the arena.

The Wankhede has been Sharma’s favourite hunting ground ever since he joined the domestic circuit in 2007. While speaking at the event, he expressed immense gratitude to all those involved with the event and admitted the honour is special considering the memories of his time at the arena.

"Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who has come here to make this event so special. What is going to happen today, I never dreamt of it. As a kid growing up, wanting to play for Mumbai, for India, no one thinks about things like these. For me, it’s like any other sportsman who wants to give their best. Serve the nation, the country, as much as possible. While doing that, you try and achieve a lot of things. A lot of milestones are created, but something like this is really special. Wankhede is such an iconic stadium, there are so many memories here.

“For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game and the world’s top political leaders, I cannot express what the feelings are. For that, I am really, really grateful, honoured, and very thankful to all MCA members, and not to forget the Apex Council Member. For me to be honoured while I am playing makes it special. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format. It’ll be a surreal feeling when I come here and play on the 21st against the Delhi Capitals, representing the Mumbai Indians. It'll be a very special feeling,” said Rohit at the event.

Rohit, who recently retired from Test cricket, has been a stalwart of Mumbai cricket and has successfully captained India to successive ICC trophies with the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 triumphs.

In the end, the India batter, who is now only representing the nation in the ODI format, said he was looking forward to the day he gets to represent the country at the venue and joked his Mumbai Indians teammates, who were present at the ceremony, were waiting for his speech to get over.

“It will even be more special when India plays whichever team here, that’ll make it even more special. To get this honour in front of my mom, dad, my brother and his wife, and my wife. I am so, so grateful for all the people in my life, for all that they have sacrificed. Of course, my team Mumbai Indians, are here, who are waiting for my speech to get over so they can start training,” added Sharma.

Rohit’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who is often seen travelling with Rohit for tournaments and is known throughout the country as one of his biggest supporters, was visibly emotional at the event.

The opening batter has represented India since as early as 2007 and was a part of the side that won the 2007 T20 World Cup. He has represented the nation in 159 T20Is, 273 ODIs, and 67 Test matches. He brought down the curtains on his T20I career after the World Cup victory in Barbados last year.

