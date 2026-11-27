New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) When TNR Mohit told people in India that he was buying a franchise cricket team in Italy, most of them did not believe him. Some asked whether Italians even played the game, as they were unaware of the side making its maiden Men’s T20 World Cup appearance earlier this year in India.

Cut to now, and Mohit is watching his side Venice Livewires, led by Dawid Malan and featuring Chris Gayle, compete in the first season of the Italia T10 league. He has an eight-year commitment to the country and a plan that runs all the way to the Olympics.

Mohit cannot play in the league because he is still active in Indian cricket, so he spends match days at the boundary cheering his side on. In an exclusive chat with IANS, he spoke about his own cricketing journey, assembling the team, having former India chief selector MSK Prasad as selector, and why he believes this is only the start for the game in Europe. Excerpts:-

Q. What went through your mind when you were offered a T10 franchise like Venice, and what made you say yes?

A. Initially, when I got the offer about cricket in Italy, I was very fascinated. Then I happened to look at their T20 World Cup performances, and I saw a promising market here. I took it as an opportunity to spread cricket to the entire world – I mean, towards Europe. I just thought it was a good chance for me to take right now and get into the game early.

Q. How did you fall in love with cricket, and how did your professional career progress before you became a team owner?

A. I've been playing cricket since I was in first grade, I think. My earliest memories are of just going and playing cricket after school, and it started off like that. From there, I started my professional cricketing journey through the SGFI. I played under-19 state cricket for Telangana, and then I was in the HCA probables.

Then slowly, I came into the HCA under-25 team during the Covid-19 years. From there, I came into the HCA Ranji Trophy team as well. After that, I moved states, from Hyderabad to Arunachal Pradesh, and I had my dream debut – I took nine wickets in my first game. Everything that I dreamed of, everything that I worked for, came true that day.

After that, I played for Arunachal Pradesh for two years, and now I've moved to Uttarakhand. In Arunachal Pradesh, I started my franchise cricket as well, with a team in the Arunachal Pradesh Premier League, and now I have two teams in Uttarakhand – one in the Uttarakhand Premier League and one in the Dehradun Premier League. I'm looking forward to expanding much more in Indian leagues and also overseas.

Q. Playing cricket and owning teams - how do you manage such a busy life?

A. I honestly don't know how I make time for all of this. Cricket requires a lot of time for you to practise and keep yourself fit, and business requires a lot of time as well. So managing it becomes a little tough sometimes, but my love for the game ensures that I pull it off somehow.

Q. How did you go about building the team, from bringing in MSK Prasad, Dawid Malan and Chris Gayle to picking the local Italian players?

A. So initially, after I got the team, my first thoughts went to MSK sir. He has been the strategic advisor of our company, Livewires Sporting Ventures, under which I am operating all these teams. I have been with him since before I started playing for Hyderabad – around seven years or more. He's been a really big game changer for me.

He shaped the way I play cricket and mentored me throughout my career. So having him there was a thought second to none. I had to have him on board because he has held very high administrative posts in Andhra cricket, and in the BCCI he was the chief selector.

His experience helps a lot, and because of the kind of person he is, having him around saves you in a lot of ways. So bringing him on board was a quick decision that required no thought. For Dawid Malan, we were looking for a leadership figure who has been phenomenal in his career, and we saw him as a great option. So we got him on board.

Every format of the game right now requires a bit of flamboyance, and who better than the ‘Universe Boss’? He's been exceptional at entertaining everybody. He's even famous here in Italy – whenever we go out for dinner or go around the city, he's approached constantly. So he's a global icon, and having him on board is really great. Thanks to him for agreeing to be with us.

Q. What do you make of the local players and their talent, given the interest Italy's T20 World Cup appearance has created?

A. I've been working with a lot of local people here, and they're showing a lot of interest in cricket right now. They're now understanding how the game works, and they're like, ‘I like it.’ When it comes to our local players, these boys play here while working two or three jobs.

But they still make time for cricket because they love the game so much and have such great passion for it. A couple of players in my team have left their jobs just so that they can be a part of our team. So there's a lot of potential, and it's great seeing people here enjoy the game.

Q. As a team owner who plays the sport in India, how do you balance this feeling of itching to be out on the field during matches?

A. Whenever we play a game, I still find myself sledging the other team from the outside. I don't sit in any enclosure or any VIP setting – nowhere. I'm always standing at the boundary or in the stands, cheering for my team and sledging the other team, because I know how badly I want to play cricket. As a player, being left on the outside is not a good feeling.

Unfortunately, I can't play here, as I'm fortunate enough to be playing in India. So I can't play outside India and I feel a bit left out sometimes. But what we are doing here is great work, and I'm very happy that we have ventured into this. We're looking forward to growing grassroots cricket here in Italy and spreading it all across Europe.

Q. Watching from the stands, what have you seen of how the league and the game are spreading among local people in Italy?

A. I interact with a lot of local people who keep coming to watch our matches, and they keep asking a lot of questions about how the game works. Once they come for a couple of games, they understand it, and they're like, ‘I like this game a lot. Why don't I try and play it?’ So I've been having a lot of discussions with the local people over here.

They are very happy that it's happening. They're saying, ‘We want this to happen more often. We're enjoying this.’ So it's a great plus for us to get all this local support, and whatever we are working towards is succeeding here.

Q. With European teams at the men's and women's World Cups and new leagues like the ETPL and Italia T10, how are you and Venice helping cricket grow across Europe?

A. By having MSK sir on board, we can really, really dig deep into grassroots cricket, as I was mentioning before. We can train their coaches, have specialised camps in schools, introduce children gradually to the sport and help them build a proper association, something like the BCCI.

We've learned a lot growing up in India, and playing under the BCCI has really been a boon. The amount of knowledge that I have about how cricket administration functions is unreal. They have educated us so well about all these procedures. Whatever happens in cricket, we know it very well. It's helping me very, very much to function more efficiently. I'm very glad that this is happening.

Q. How do you balance commercial interests and long-term vision with winning games and engaging with local fans?

A. I mean, we're just taking it one step at a time. For us, right now, the main target is to take that cup home. So we're working towards it, and we're putting in all we've got to get the cup back home. It's just our first year here, so we're also trying to figure things out as we go. Hopefully, by the end of this season, we will have learned a lot and taken away a lot from this, and we can try to make next season much, much better than this one.

So we have an eight-year commitment in Italy as of now with Italia T10. In the future, we're hoping that this also turns into a T20 league. For these eight years, I've made a vision board: I want to identify players here, train them, bring them back home to India, train them through our coaches and through MSK sir's academies there, and help them gain all the great knowledge that our people have to offer.

Then, from there, they can pick up their game – and they'll be playing in the Olympics, right? So we want to identify key players whom we can train and shape into great cricketers who can perform in the Olympics for them. So it's a step-by-step process, and we're committing to this country for a long time for the betterment of cricket.

Q. A couple of years ago, would you have believed that cricket in Italy was a real prospect, and how does it feel to own a team here now?

A. When I used to tell people that I was buying a team in Italy, they never believed me. They were like, ‘Do Italians play cricket?’ Then I would tell people, ‘Oh, they qualified for the T20 World Cup, they've done this and that, they play well, and they're actually interested in cricket.’

People were actually shocked to hear all of this. But now I'm here, our team's name is everywhere, people are really enjoying this, and it's probably one of the founding moments for Italian franchise cricket – one that's going to take it up and above.

--IANS

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