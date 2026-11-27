Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) As Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty appeared on season 8 of 'Koffee With Karan', filmmaker Karan Johar recalled his early days as an assistant director on 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. KJo revealed that he was traumatised by the late legendary actor, Amrish Puri, on the set of the iconic drama.

Talking about the unique connection between his father, Yash Johar, and Amrish Puri, he shared, “I have to tell you, my father and Amrish ji (Amrish Puri) come from the same village, so the first person my father told me whose feet I had to touch was Amrish ji’s.”

Karan further shared that the only person whose feet he has touched is Amrish Puri.

“The only person whose feet I have touched is also Amrish ji’s because the first shot I took with him, I touched his feet," he said.

Sharing his experience working with Amrish Puri in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', KJo admitted that he used to be extremely scared of the veteran actor while he was working as an assistant director.

Karan shared that Amrish Puri was extremely particular about things such as detailing and punctuality, leaving him absolutely traumatised.

“So I used to be very scared of him. When I was an AD on Dilwale, he was particular about detailing. He would come and say, ‘Time kya hai?’ I gave the time. I thought he was asking me the time. He said, ‘London mein iss waqt time kya hai? Scene ka time kya hai? Taaki mein ghadi ko uss time mein set karu.’"

KJo further added, "About the continuity, he said, ‘Shawl kis tarah mein drape karu?’ I used to be traumatised by him. He was such a wonderful man.”

Known for his deep voice and powerful screen presence, Amrish Puri has worked in more than 450 films, such as 'Meri Jung', 'Mr. India', 'Shahenshah', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Tridev', 'Ghayal', 'Damini', 'Karan Arjun', 'Jeet', and 'Koyla', to name just a few.

--IANS

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