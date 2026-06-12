Rohit Sharma joins FITTR as investor and equity partner

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) FITTR on Friday announced that Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has joined the company as an investor and equity partner, deepening his association with the health and fitness platform after earlier becoming its first brand ambassador.

However, the company did not disclose the size of the investment.

According to FITTR, the partnership is built around a shared focus on promoting sustainable health habits, consistency and informed lifestyle choices, with the aim of making fitness and preventive health more accessible to a wider population.

Sharma spent several months engaging with founder and CEO Jitendra Chouksey and the leadership team to understand the business, its long-term growth plans and broader mission before deciding to come on board as an investor, the company said.

Jitendra Chouksey, founder and CEO of FITTR, said the world is witnessing a sharp rise in lifestyle-related health concerns and stressed the need to return to fundamentals such as movement, nutrition and consistency.

“At FITTR, we have always believed there are no shortcuts to good health. Rohit not only shares this belief but also lives it every day. We are delighted that our discussions have now evolved into him joining us as an investor and partner,” Chouksey said.

Rohit Sharma said his decision followed a close assessment of the company’s business model and growth trajectory.

“I have spent time with the team, understood the business and seen the growth opportunity first hand. The fundamentals are strong, the mission is clear and there is an opportunity to create meaningful and lasting impact by helping people adopt healthier lifestyles. Doubling down was an easy decision,” Sharma said.

The partnership marks another milestone in FITTR’s growth journey as it looks to expand its preventive health ecosystem and encourage individuals to take greater control of their long-term health and wellbeing, according to the company.

--IANS

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