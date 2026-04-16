Rohit Bose Roy wishes wife Manasi Joshi: I made the right choice

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actor Rohit Bose Roy shared a cheeky yet adorable birthday message for his wife, actress Manasi Joshi Roy, stating that she “irritates the hell out of him” but also confessing that he knows he made the right choice in choosing her as his life partner.

Rohit took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself hugging his wife, Manasi, who made her acting debut with a lead role in the 1998 show “Saaya”.

For the caption, Rohit wrote: “You irritate the hell out of me with such amazing regularity that I can set a watch to that… But then I see your face and I know that I made the right choice…”

The actor said that he couldn’t have prayed for a better partner.

“That I couldn’t have prayed for a better partner and I have done nothing, in this life at least, to deserve you … this song says how I feel about you to the T… the only line that’s untrue is that I have never been in love before you… nor after… nor ever will … Happy birthday my darling. @manasijoshiroy,” he concluded the post.

Talking about Manasi, she is the sister of actor Sharman Joshi. She married Rohit in 1999 and the two have a daughter named Kiara.

Over the years, Manasi has worked in memorable shows such as Gharwali Uparwali, Kkusum, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai,The Miranda Brothers and is currently seen in Lakshmi Niwas.

Meanwhile, Rohit, who is the younger brother of actor Ronit Bose Roy, is best known for his role in serials such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Swabhimaan.

He has also appeared in popular Bollywood movies such as Kaabil, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Apartment, and Plan. He starred in the movie Shootout at Lokhandwala, alongside actor Vivek Oberoi.

He has also directed a short film named Rice Plate as a part of the anthology film Dus Kahaniyaan.

--IANS

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