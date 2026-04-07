Rohan Gandotra on Sunny Leone-starrer ‘Nasha’: There were moments when my body was giving up

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actor Rohan Gandotra, who will be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s vertical project “Nasha” starring Sunny Leone”, has taked about how his body was giving up as scenes were mentally and emotionally draining.

Nasha is a love triangle that revolves deep into betrayal, heartbreak, and emotional turmoil. It showcases a complex relationship where love takes a dark turn.

Talking about working on the project, Rohan said in a statement: “It was one of the most physically and emotionally draining scenes I’ve ever done. There were moments when my body was giving up, but as an actor, you have to stay true to the emotion.”

The actor said that the project made him push his limits.

“I wanted the audience to feel the pain, not just see it. That required pushing my own limits, and I gave it everything I had,” he added.

The scene in question had Rohan to smoke continuously in a single take while performing a

physically taxing act involving self-inflicted burning. It took multiple retakes to get everything just right. Smoking continuously in several takes began to affect his health, making the shoot even more exhausting.

Talking about the actor, Rohan stepped into the world of acting with the show Everest by Ashutosh Gowariker in 2014. He shot to fame with Everest, a year later was seen alongside Additi Gupta and Surbhi Jyoti in “Qubool Hai”.

The actor was then seen playing Yug Chaydhary in Kaala Teeka in 2016. He then stepped into the shoes of late star Sidharth Shukla Dil Se Dil Tak opposite Jasmin Bhasin and Rashami Desai. Later, he was seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka second season as Veer Verma opposite Tejasswi Prakash, Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani.

He was then roped in for Mahesh Manjrekar’s 1962: The War in the Hills starring Abhay Deol, Sumeet Vyas, Akash Thosar, Mahie Gill, Pooja Sawant.

--IANS

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