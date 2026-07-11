July 11, 2026 4:14 PM हिंदी

Roger Federer is my favourite; the elegance and grace he played with was special: Gill

Roger Federer (File photo)

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has revealed that tennis great Roger Federer remains his biggest sporting inspiration outside cricket, saying the Swiss maestro's effortless style and elegance resonated deeply with him because he understands the hard work required to make excellence appear natural.

Ahead of the Wimbledon finals, Gill backed Jannik Sinner to lift the men's singles title, likened Carlos Alcaraz's trademark drop shot to his own signature stroke in cricket, and shared the sporting icons he would invite to his dream dinner table.

Drawing parallels between tennis and cricket, Gill said Federer's artistry was something he admired not merely as a fan, but as a fellow elite athlete who appreciates the discipline behind sustained excellence.

“Roger Federer is my favourite. Growing up, a lot of people said he made everything look effortless. But when you play a sport yourself, you realise how much work goes into making it look that way. People have called me effortless in cricket too, but I know the effort behind it. The elegance and grace Federer played with was special, and that is why I admire him,” Gill told JioStar.

Asked which tennis stroke reminded him most of his own batting, Gill found an easy comparison with reigning French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz.

“The drop shot that Alcaraz plays, it reminds me of the short-arm jab in cricket. I play that shot too, it's my trademark shot. Quick, deceptive, and very effective,” he said.

The Indian skipper also named his favourite to win this year's Wimbledon crown, throwing his support behind world No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

“I'm backing Sinner to win Wimbledon. He is a fantastic player, and he carries himself really well both on and off the court,” Gill stated.

If given the opportunity to step onto a tennis court with one of the sport's brightest stars, Gill said Alcaraz would be his first choice for a doubles partner, praising the Spaniard's infectious energy.

“Carlos Alcaraz is the one who I would to play doubles with. He looks like someone who really enjoys himself on the court. It would be fun to play alongside him. I don't know the details, but I think I can hold my own in tennis, so that would be a fun match,” he mentioned.

Gill rounded off the conversation by naming four sporting legends he would most like to share a dinner table with, selecting two icons from each sport.

“Serena Williams, Roger Federer, and then the cricketers would be Sir Viv Richards and Sachin sir. Those are the four legends I would love to sit with and have dinner with them. I think the conversations would be incredible. They have all dominated their eras and have so much to share about their journeys. It would be a dream dinner,” he said.

--IANS

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