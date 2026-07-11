Boat carrying Indian tourists capsizes in Vietnam, several killed

Hanoi, July 11 (IANS) A boat carrying Indian tourists capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday. Local media reported that 15 people have been killed while 21 people who were rescued have been taken to various medical facilities.

The exact details of the incident are still unknown and the local authorities are conducting search and rescue operations, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam stated.

“In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing,” the Embassy of India in Hanoi wrote on X.

In order to provide information and assistance to affected families, a Control Room at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City has been set up. Another Control room has been established in Hanoi.

According to VnExpress, the speedboat that capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai island, Phu Quoc, was carrying 32 Indian tourists along with a flight attendant and four crew members.

Citing information from the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone authorities, VnExpress reported that the incident took place around 1 PM when a speedboat belonging to Ocean Pear Island Company unexpectedly malfunctioned and capsized.

Several nearby tourist boats came to the rescue upon seeing the distressed vessel. An Thoi Port Border Guard Station said that 15 people died, including two women and 13 men. As many as 21 people who were rescued were taken to medical facilities for emergency treatment.

Two vessels with 35 officers and soldiers were deployed by the Guard station for the search and rescue, and to coordinate with the navy and coast guard.

May Rut Ngoai Island is famous for coral reef diving, and visitors usually take a boat or speedboat for about 20-40 minutes to reach the island.

–IANS

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