Ritu Varma pens note of gratitude as her superhit film 'Pellichoopulu' completes 10 years

Hyderabad, July 29 (IANS) Actress Ritu Varma, who played the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda in director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam's superhit Telugu film 'Pellichoopulu', has now penned a heartfelt note of gratitude on the occasion of the film completing 10 years.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ritu Varma said, "Ten years later and my heart is still full. It’s hard to believe that a small film made with so much love has become such a timeless part of so many people’s lives."

She further went on to add, "Pelli Choopulu gave us far more than we could have ever imagined. It gave us memories, friendships, opportunities, and most importantly, it gave us all of you."

She concluded the note saying, "To everyone who laughed with us, rooted for these characters, and carried this film in their hearts over the years… thank you. Your love is the reason this journey continues to feel as special today as it did on release day. Yours always, Chitra."

Ritu Varma has an interesting set of films lined up next. One of her most eagerly awaited films is director Sankalp Reddy's upcoming historical action entertainer, 'Bharatavarsha', which features Telugu star Gopichand in the lead.

The makers of the film had recently announced that the gifted actress plays the character of Sathyavathi in their film and had also released her first look poster on the occasion.

Taking to its social media timelines to release her first look poster, production house Srinivasaa Siver Screen had said, "Deadly aim. Fierce presence. Wishing @riturv a very Happy Birthday as she transforms into #SathyaVathi in #Gopichand33."

The first look poster of Ritu Varma in the film had her taking aim with a bow and arrow.

The film, which has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs, is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, with Pavan Kumar presenting it.

Sources say that the film is being mounted on a massive scale with a lavish budget.

In October last year, the unit of the film had shot an explosive action sequence.

Sources close to the unit had told IANS that the sequence that was shot was being referred to as the interval action sequence and that it would be a major highlight of the film.

The high-octane interval action sequence was supervised by stunt choreographer Venkat Master. The massive sequence, sources claim, would have audiences on the edge of their seats.

Director Sankalp Reddy, known for his unique storytelling and technical brilliance, will look to bring to life a pivotal yet often overlooked chapter of Indian history in this film. Sources say he is looking to deliver a visually stunning and emotionally resonant narrative.

Cinematography for the film is by Soundar Rajan while the film is to have music by Anudeep Dev. The film has three stunt choreographers and two dance choreographers. The stunt masters for the film are Venkat, Pruthvi, Real Satish while the dances have been choreographed by Shankar and Vijay Polanki.

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IANS

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