Ilaiyaraaja's nephew Jaiyan's 'Raja's Playlist' unit wraps up shooting!

Chennai, July 29 (IANS) The makers of director Sujith N. Subramaniam's upcoming musical drama, 'Raja's Playlist', which will mark the debut of Jaiyan as a lead actor, have now announced that their unit had wrapped up the film's shooting.

For the unaware, Jaiyan is the youngest son of late veteran producer R.D. Bhaskar and nephew of legendary composer Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja.

'Raja's Playlist' has been garnering attention for bringing together some of the most celebrated names in Tamil cinema, all united by decades of friendship and admiration for the late R.D. Bhaskar and his family.

Producer Ramanan Balagangatharan, who has backed the project as a heartfelt gesture of friendship, while commenting on the successful completion of the film's shoot, said, "Completing the shoot of Raja's Playlist is a very emotional and satisfying milestone for all of us. Every member of the team has worked with immense passion and dedication to bring this beautiful story to life. Jaiyan has given his heart and soul to his debut performance, and I am confident audiences will embrace him wholeheartedly. We are now excited to begin post-production and look forward to presenting a heartfelt musical entertainer that celebrates family, emotions and the timeless power of music."

While ace director Venkat Prabhu has penned the story for this film, Yuvan Shankar Raja, the younger son of Ilaiyaraaja, has composed its music. Acclaimed filmmaker Sudha Kongara has joined the film as its Creative Producer.

The film has been directed by Sujith N. Subramaniam, who makes his directorial debut after earning appreciation as the cinematographer of the acclaimed film 'Kudumbasthan'. He has also written the screenplay based on Venkat Prabhu's story.

The film features Jaiyan alongside Sona Olickal, Vagai Chandrasekhar, Guru Somasundharam, Roju, Bibian, Aarya Lakshmi, Pragadeeshwaran Poobalam, Indhumathy, Reshmi, Rajinth, Ramkumar, Meena, and Thilagavathi in pivotal roles.

With filming now wrapped, the team has commenced post-production.

--IANS

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