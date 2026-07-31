Abhishek Pathak celebrates 11 years of 'Drishyam', thanks Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran & team

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) As Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam' completed 11 years since its release on July 31, filmmaker Abhishek Pathak marked the milestone with a note, expressing gratitude to the film's cast, crew and audiences.

Sharing a special anniversary poster reading "11 Years of Drishyam" on his social media account, Abhishek Pathak reflected on the journey of the acclaimed thriller.

He wrote, "11 years of Drishyam. Some films become milestones, but a few become a part of your life. Drishyam has been both for me."

The filmmaker went on to thank the film's leading cast and crew, and wrote, "Forever grateful to Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Kamlesh Sawant, my father Kumar Mangat Pathak, and most importantly, the late Nishikant Kamat. Thank you to our incredible team, and above all, to the audiences who have loved, believed in, and stood by Drishyam for the last 11 years."

"As we celebrate this journey, I'm filled with gratitude and excited for what lies ahead," he added.

Talking about the movie, 'Drishyam' released on July 31, 2015 and was directed by the late Nishikant Kamat and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Ajit Andhare.

The Hindi version is the official remake of Jeethu Joseph's acclaimed Malayalam blockbuster of the same name.

The suspense thriller starred Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, and Kamlesh Sawant in pivotal roles.

For the uninitiated, the story of Drishyam revolved around Vijay Salgaonkar, an ordinary citizen whose intelligence and detailed planning are put to the ultimate test after his family gets entangled in the disappearance of a teenager.

Vijay goes to extraordinary lengths to protect his loved ones.

The film's success led to 'Drishyam 2', directed by Abhishek Pathak, which released in 2022 and continued the gripping story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family.

Meanwhile, the makers have already announced 'Drishyam 3', with Ajay Devgn set to reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar. The third instalment is slated to hit cinemas on October 2, 2026.

–IANS

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