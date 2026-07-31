Armaan Malik unveils 'Gaya Kaam Se', says he is rediscovering the music that feels 'most like him'

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik has unveiled his latest track “Gaya Kaam Se,” marking a new phase in his musical journey.

The singer shared that the song reflects his efforts to reconnect with the kind of music that feels most authentic to him and represents the beginning of a more personal approach to his craft. Speaking about the track, Armaan shared, “Gaya Kaam Se is about that beautiful feeling of falling in love, when your heart quietly takes over and you stop trying to make sense of everything.”

“I wanted the song to feel just as light, effortless and honest as that emotion. Over the last year, I’ve been rediscovering the kind of music that feels most like me. I want every song I make to feel personal, almost like a conversation, and Gaya Kaam Se is the first step in that direction.”

The track reflects a more personal and organic musical approach, while highlighting the emotional connection he shares with his listeners.

On July 21, Armaan Malik announced that the release of his song ‘Gaya Kaam Se’ had been postponed. The singer shared that despite putting his heart into the track, he felt it was not the right time to introduce the song to audiences and decided to wait for a more suitable moment.

Armaan revealed that ‘Gaya Kaam Se’ was initially scheduled to release on July 22, coinciding with his birthday, but he wanted the song to reach listeners when the timing felt more appropriate.

In the video, he said, “Hey everyone, this next song of mine, ‘Gaya Kaam Se’, I poured my heart into it and it is scheduled to release on 22nd of July which is tomorrow, which is also my birthday. But things just don't feel right now and I feel like I want to wait a little longer and give it to you when the time feels right and when we're in better circumstances. So yeah, I hope you understand.”

Armaan Malik's decision to postpone the release of his song came amid the controversy surrounding the Cockroach Janta Party’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march towards Parliament. The protest witnessed clashes after police reportedly stopped demonstrators from moving ahead, with security personnel allegedly violence to disperse the gathering. Several students were also reportedly detained during the incident.

--IANS

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