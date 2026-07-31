July 31, 2026 1:51 PM हिंदी

India exports Neelam, Totapuri mangoes to Maldives for first time

India exports Neelam, Totapuri mangoes to Maldives for first time

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the first-ever air shipment of Karnataka's Neelam and Totapuri mangoes to the Maldives to promote India's late-season mango varieties in overseas markets, an official statement said on Friday.

The one-metric-tonne consignment was flagged off on July 30 by APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev and was sourced directly from farmers associated with Prakruthimaya Farmers Producer Company Ltd. in Kolar district of Karnataka, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

The shipment was exported by Ahalya Devi Ventures, led by entrepreneur Ashwini A, highlighting the growing participation of women-led businesses in India's agricultural exports.

According to APEDA, the initiative is expected to strengthen India's mango export basket by expanding the global reach of Karnataka's late-season varieties, which are harvested from late June to the end of July.

Neelam mangoes are known for their sweet, juicy pulp and rich aroma, while Totapuri is valued for its distinctive shape, sweet-tangy taste and suitability for both fresh consumption and food processing.

The government further noted that export also demonstrates the growing role of Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) in connecting farmers with international markets through organised aggregation, quality production and export-oriented supply chains.

It said farmers associated with the FPC realised more than 50 per cent higher returns through the export initiative compared to conventional domestic market channels, underlining the benefits of direct procurement and stronger export linkages.

The development is expected to encourage greater participation of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), FPCs, exporters and agri-entrepreneurs in tapping global markets for premium horticultural produce.

Moreover, APEDA will continue working with state governments, exporters and farmer organisations to strengthen export infrastructure, improve market access and promote Indian fruits and other agricultural products in international markets.

--IANS

ag/

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