Manushi Chhillar recalls emotional toll of retaking medical entrance exam after 2015 paper leak

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress and former doctor Manushi Chhillar opened up about the emotional and mental challenges of retaking the medical entrance examination after the 2015 paper leak.

The actress in a heartfelt conversation with Soha Ali Khan during the latest episode of the latter's YouTube talk show, All About Her, opened up about the emotional turmoil she had to go through and also explained how tough the entrance exam is.

The episode, featuring Manushi alongside renowned psychiatrist Dr. Anjali Chhabria, explored the immense pressure surrounding India's competitive entrance examinations, academic burnout, anxiety, and emotional resilience.

During the conversation, Soha asked Manushi, "I want to take you back to 2015, if I may. You had prepared for months, secured a good rank, and done well in the exam. What was it like to be told that the exam had been cancelled and that you had to prepare all over again?"

Reflecting on the experience, Manushi said, "There are two aspects to this, one is my personal experience, and the other is understanding the reality that most students in the country face. I had parents who had gone through the same journey years ago, so I was mentally prepared for the process. But it was still incredibly difficult because I had to sacrifice everything that brought me joy. I was a Kuchipudi dancer, I loved painting, and I had to put all of that aside for a year to focus entirely on my entrance exam."

She added, "While it was one of the toughest phases of my life, I realised it wasn't the hardest compared to what many other students were going through. I met students whose parents had borrowed beyond their means to send them to coaching centres. Many had moved cities, lived in cramped PG accommodations, and spent every single day preparing for one exam."

Speaking about the aftermath of the paper leak, the actress shared, "When you're told that after months of preparation you have to continue for another 45 days, you wonder how much more you have left to give. But I also recognise that I had immense privilege and support."

Manushi credited her parents for helping her maintain balance during the preparation period.

"One thing my parents insisted on was an hour of exercise every day, no matter what. Whether it was basketball or going to the gym, it gave me an outlet, helped me stay connected to people outside the exam bubble, and protected my mental health. Many of my peers didn't have that luxury. Some had already returned to their hometowns after their accommodation leases ended, losing the environment they needed to continue preparing," she said.

Later in the conversation, Soha asked Manushi whether there came a point when she realised medicine was no longer the path she wanted to pursue.

Responding to the question, Manushi said, "It was gradual. It wasn't as though I woke up one day and decided I didn't want to do it anymore. I genuinely loved studying medicine. But by the time we entered college, most of us were completely exhausted."

She further reflected, "Our seniors used to joke that you would only be happy during the first two days and the last two days of medical college. Looking back, I think it was burnout. We believed clearing the entrance exam was the finish line, only to realise there was an even bigger mountain waiting for us."

For the uninitiated, Manushi Chhillar, who was crowned Miss World 2017, holds a medical MBBS degree. Though she pursued medicine after clearing the medical entrance examination, Manushi later ventured into films and made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj in 2022. She has been a part of movies like The Great Indian Family, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Operation Valentine.

–IANS

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