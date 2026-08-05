Parth Samthaan shares emotional note on mental health, reveals he's in 'constant tears, heavy breathing'

Mumbai, August 5 (IANS) Actor Parth Samthaan has shared a deeply personal note expressing his current mental and emotional health condition.

The actor revealed that the past few days have been among the most difficult he has experienced.

Taking to his social media account, the actor wrote, "Past 3-4 days have been the worst for me regarding my health (mentally and emotionally), constant tears, heavy breathing, negative thoughts, feels like everything's falling apart... worst is... I'm still figuring out a reason on why this is happening."

While Parth did not elaborate on what prompted the emotional post, his message quickly drew concern and support from fans, many of whom flooded the comments section expressing their concern and shared words of motivation.

Parth, a few days ago was seen vacationing with friends and he had shared glimpses of the same on his social media account.

For the uninitiated , the actor has been in the headlines in recent months over reports of an alleged off-screen rift with his former "Seher Hone Ko Hai" co-star Rishita Kothari.

The controversy sparked speculation of tensions on the sets, although both actors never openly admitted anything around the rumours.

Rishita Kothari quit the show a month ago, citing personal reasons.

For the uninitiated, Parth rose to nationwide fame as Manik Malhotra in the youth drama "Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan".

He later went on to reprise the iconic role of Mr. Anurag Basu in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2" opposite Erica Fernandesbas Prerna.

He has also been part of shows such as "Savdhaan India," "Gumrah: End of Innocence," as host followed by "Best Friends Forever?".

The actor is currently seen in the television show "Seher Hone Ko Hai," as Mahid.

–IANS

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