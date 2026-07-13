July 13, 2026 9:32 AM हिंदी

Riteish Deshmukh recalls Salim Khan’s life lesson on ‘fate’

Riteish Deshmukh recalls Salim Khan’s life lesson on ‘fate’

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is currently seen as a jailor in "Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa", recalled a piece of advice from veteran screenwriter Salim Khan on the reality show.

Riteish was addressing contestant Akanksha Chaudhary, as she was upset over being punished at last week’s judgement day over her behaviour with Shreya Kalra.

Akanksha was upset because she was “at risk” and wouldn’t be able to play in the “crackdown” to save herself this week due to her fight last week with Shreya.

Looking at her, Riteish said: “I just remembered one thing Salim Khan sahab had once told me, when fate kicks you… You are still moving, pushing forward two steps.”

Later in the show, the “Kharcha Paani” task was won by Shreya, who lifted 50 percent of Ram Kapoor’s weight and raked in Rs 1 lakh for their cell. The first one to lose were Madhuri Grover and Yogesh Rawat.

In the task, Yogesh even argued with Riteish, which did not go down well with the Bollywood star.

He later informed the contestants that no one is being favoured and that there is no “favouritism.”

The Netflix show currently has popular names such as Akanksha Chaudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Madhuri Jain Grover, Riyaz Aly and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh host the Netflix show.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

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