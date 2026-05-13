May 13, 2026 8:26 PM हिंदी

Rita Ora recollects anxiety making her left feet and fingers numb on first meeting with British royal

Rita Ora recollects anxiety making her left feet and fingers numb on first meeting with British royal

Los Angeles, May 13 (IANS) Singer-actress Rita Ora has shared anecdotes from her meeting with King Charles. The actress-singer said that her feet and fingers went numb when she first met King Charles.

The ‘I Will Never Let You Down’ singer first rubbed shoulders with the monarch at the Prince's Trust Celebrate Success Awards ceremony at the London Palladium in 2016, but all Rita can recall from the moment is that she felt "severe" anxiety, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told The Sun newspaper, "2016 was the first time I met His Royal Highness. He is so lovely, all of the Royal Family are. I look at the photos and all I see is anxiety. I was so anxious back then and I covered it so well. I didn’t have the tools”.

She further mentioned, “I didn’t do therapy and all that. "All I remember was not the performance, or meeting His Royal Highness, but the fact that my feet and my fingers were numb and I felt like I was going to faint”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, looking back at the event, Rita said it is "insane" that she was able to work while enduring such severe anxiety.

She added, "My anxiety and my panic were so severe. After that, I knew I needed to really go and work on myself. It was insane how I was working like that. I thought it was normal”.

But the 35-year-old star, who is married to Taika Waititi, now feels in a "really good place" in her life. She said, “I am content. Of course, I am so happy and I am in love, but I think it’s also just experience and understanding what’s important. I just wish I’d got to this point when I was younger”.

Rita is now a stepmother to Taika Waititi's children, Te, 13, and Matewa, 10, and she recently admitted the role has changed her perspective on life.

--IANS

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