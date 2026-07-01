Rishikanth, Anishma Anilkumar-starrer Modha Rathiri's shooting wrapped

Chennai, July 1 (IANS)The makers of director Raja Karuppasamy's upcoming Tamil film, 'Modha Rathiri', featuring actors Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar in the lead, on Wednesday announced that shooting for the film had now been wrapped up.

Taking to its social media timelines, Mythri Movie Makers, the production house producing the film, wrote, "#ModhaRathiri shooting wrapped up. Release date announcement and other exciting updates coming soon. #MythriTamil03 #KudumbaPadam @MythriOfficial #RajaKaruppasamy @iam_rishikanth #AnishmaAnilkumar @bharathsankar12."

Just a week ago, the makers had released the first look poster of actress Anishma Anilkumar from the film on the occasion of her birthday.

For the unaware, Anishma Anilkumar, who gained attention with her performance in 'Sirai' and 'Youth', plays the female lead opposite actor Rishikanth in this film.

Taking to its social media timelines to release the first look poster of Anishma, Mythri Movie Makers said, "A simple girl who has a storm within. Happy Birthday, #AnishmaAnilkumar. Presenting her first look from #ModhaRathiri. #MythriTamil03."

Interestingly, this is the third Tamil film that is being produced by the popular Telugu production house.

Sources say that at the core of 'Modha Rathiri' lies a gripping and intriguing premise: An unusual wedding takes place. In one night, too many surprises unfold and several lies are told. What begins as a new life spirals into chaos. It turns into a night that changes everything.

Producer Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers had, on an earlier occasion, said, “At Mythri Movie Makers, we have always been associated with large-scale entertainers. At the same time, we strongly believe in telling powerful, content-driven stories that connect with audiences across all sections and age groups. We have always been keen on collaborating with fresh and promising talents, and this project reflects that intent. When director Raja Karuppasamy narrated the script of ‘Modha Rathiri’, we instantly felt it was the kind of engaging and unique story we wanted to bring to the screen. We are excited to be working with a vibrant team of young actors and technicians, and we look forward to delivering a thoroughly enjoyable theatrical experience for audiences.”

Director Raja Karuppasamy had said earlier, “Making my directorial debut itself is a big challenge, and to do it under a prestigious banner like Mythri Movie Makers makes it even more special. Their belief in fresh ideas and new talents has given me great confidence and responsibility. I express my gratitude to the producers for giving me creative freedom, especially allowing me to work with technician I am comfortable to work. With ‘Modha Rathiri’, we are creating a story that is both engaging and emotionally rooted, while offering a fresh and fresh experience. I sincerely thank producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar for trusting me with this opportunity.”

The film features a vibrant ensemble cast including Rishikanth, Anishma Anilkumar, Chetan, A. Venkatesh, Bucks, Abdool Lee, Shelly Kishore, Sangeetha Balan, Banupriya, Sumithra Devi L., Varshini Karmegham, Karthikeyan, Velan, and Kowshik Kabilan among others.

Backed by a strong technical team, the film has Surendran Paranjothi as cinematographer, Ashok Arjunan as editor, and Bharath Sankar composing the music. The crew also includes Poornima Ramaswamy as Costume Designer and A Balumahendra as art director.

--IANS

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