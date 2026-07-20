Rishab Shetty-starrer ‘The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ to have global action team

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Sandeep Singh has brought together an acclaimed international action team, including Mark Henson, known for his work on iconic projects such as Game of Thrones, Vikings, The Witcher, and Gravity, to create spectacular battle sequences for “The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj” starring Rishab Shetty.

Rishab will be starring as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, alongside names such as Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Joining Henson is Vlad Rimburg, whose credits include The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot, and Lucifer. Completing this powerhouse team is Craig Macrae, whose extensive international work includes Troy: Fall of a City, read a statement on behalf of the makers.

“The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj” aims to present the legendary Maratha warrior's courage, leadership, and military brilliance on a scale that resonates with audiences across the globe.

The coming together of such an accomplished international crew reinforces the vision of creating a film that not only celebrates the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but also showcases the richness of Indian storytelling on the global stage.

Made on a massive budget of Rs. 500 crore, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is envisioned as a two-part cinematic saga.

Rishab Shetty is known for his roles in Bell Bottom, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, and Kantara franchise which was his highest-grossing directorial. Kantara earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Rishab’s acting debut was with Tuglak in 2012. He next played an important role in Ulidavaru Kandante and made his directorial debut with Ricky.

Sandeep Singh is known for producing movies like Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarabjit, Bhoomi, PM Narendra Modi, and Jhund.

His most recent project was Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’s biographical drama film on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The film presents a detailed biographical sketch of Savarkar from his childhood, including the key events from his life, often in a near-worshipful tone towards its central character.

--IANS

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