February 18, 2026 11:12 AM हिंदी

Rio Open: Fonseca earns first win of the season, Berrettini prevails in opener

Rio Open: Fonseca earns first win of the season, Berrettini prevails in opener

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 18 (IANS) Local hero Joao Fonseca earned his first win of the season at the Rio Open with a 7-6(1), 6-1 win over countryman Thiago Monteiro in the opening round.

Fonseca delivered a dominant serving display. He fired seven aces, including two in a clutch opening set tie-break, and won 84 per cent (36/43) of his first-serve points, according to ATP Stats.

The 19-year-old claimed the win in one hour and 24 minutes, during which he did not face a break point. He will face Ignacio Buse in the next round.

In other opening-round action, Matteo Berrettini held firm to defeat lucky loser Tomas Barrios Vera 7-6(1), 7-5. The match featured only one break of serve when Berrettini broke Barrios Vera in the final game to seal his two-hour, 25-minute win against the Chilean.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry and top seed Francisco Cerundolo both advanced to the second round by winning an all-Argentine clash.

Etcheverry defeated Francisco Comesana 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 and Cerundolo cruised past Mariano Navone 6-3, 6-4.

His younger brother, Juan Manuel Cerundolo, upset second seed Luciano Darderi 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. The victory came just two days after Francisco defeated Darderi in the Buenos Aires final.

Earlier, Portuguese player Jaime Faria staged an upset in the first round when he defeated the two-time champion Argentinian Sebastián Baez.

Faria, who entered the main singles draw as a lucky loser, advanced to the second round with 7-5, 6-1 win over Baez.

“It was the biggest victory of my career. I played a competent game, I managed to put energy into it from the beginning to the end and I realized he wasn't comfortable on the court, he wasn't at his best day and I took advantage of that,” said Faria.

Faria's next opponent will be Bosnian Damir Dzumhur, who defeated Spaniard Pedro Martinez 0-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Suriya, Jyothika compliment Riya Shibu for Sarvam Maya; actress says she is 'over the moon' (Photo Credit: Riya Shibu/X)

Suriya, Jyothika compliment Riya Shibu for Sarvam Maya; actress says she is 'over the moon'

When Salman Khan said he did nothing in ‘Karan Arjun’ still received all the credit for its success

When Salman Khan said he did nothing in ‘Karan Arjun’ still received all the credit for its success

Kiara Advani pens note for late father-in-law: You leave behind a legacy of gentleness

Kiara Advani pens note for late father-in-law: You leave behind a legacy of gentleness

Spain, Mauritius, Seychelles leaders arrive in Delhi to attend AI Impact Summit

Spain, Mauritius, Seychelles leaders arrive in Delhi to attend AI Impact Summit

Aly Goni on ‘Maula’: Felt like expressing something all of us have gone through at some point

Aly Goni on ‘Maula’: Felt like expressing something all of us have gone through at some point

Qualcomm commits up to $150 million for Strategic AI Venture Fund in India

Qualcomm commits up to $150 million for Strategic AI Venture Fund in India

T20 WC: SA elect to bowl first against UAE

T20 WC: SA elect to bowl first against UAE

Norway looks forward to PM Modi’s visit to expand bilateral cooperation: Jonas Gahr Store

Norway looks forward to PM Modi’s visit to expand bilateral cooperation: Jonas Gahr Store

Sonam Bajwa on quitting sugar: ‘I am trying to be disciplined’

Sonam Bajwa on quitting sugar: ‘I am trying to be disciplined’

Swanand Kirkire says the shrinking shelf life of songs worries him

Swanand Kirkire says the shrinking shelf life of songs worries him