Nepal Finance Minister thanks India for support after flash floods

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Nepal's Finance Minister, Swarnim Wagle, on Friday thanked the Government of India for its support in rescue and relief efforts following the recent flash flood in Rasuwa, the Embassy of Nepal in India stated.

“Hon. Dr. Swarnim Wagle, Finance Minister of Nepal, met H.E. Dr. S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, in New Delhi. Minister Wagle thanked the Government of India for its support in rescue and relief efforts following the recent flash flood in Rasuwa,” the Embassy wrote on X.

“The two Ministers discussed ways to deepen the longstanding Nepal-India friendship and strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in investment, energy and connectivity,” it added.

Last week, Relief and rescue items, including materials for tunnel rescue and forensic supplies, sent by India were handed over to Mahabir Pun, Nepal's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

"The 8th Indian flight with relief and rescue items, including materials for tunnel rescue and forensic supplies, reached Kathmandu and were handed over to Nepal's Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Mahabir Pun," Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, said on X.

India expedited the delivery of relief supplies, equipment and expert personnel to Nepal through eight special flights since August 26.

"India continues to provide humanitarian assistance to Nepal in support of ongoing rescue and relief operations in the wake of devastating flash floods. An eighth Indian Air Force flight carrying humanitarian assistance reached Kathmandu today," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

According to the MEA, more than 130 tonnes of relief material has been sent to Nepal, apart from the deployment of 54 expert personnel from India to support Nepal's ongoing rescue, relief and forensic operations.

"In addition to the standard relief material comprising temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines, the Indian side has provided specialised items and equipment such as: (i) tunnel and mud rescue equipment, including mud rescue suits, gas detectors, breathing apparatus, inflatable walkway etc. (ii) DNA kits, reagents and equipment for DNA profiling; and (iii) items such as portable gensets, lighting towers and dewatering pumps," the MEA said in a statement.

The specialised tunnel rescue team from India initially began its operations in coordination with the Nepali Army at two sites in Nepal -- Chilime and Langtang.

–IANS

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