Finland: Indian envoy discusses opportunities for closer cooperation with Kuopio Mayor

Helsinki, Sep 18 (IANS) Ambassador of India to Finland, Hemant Kotalwar, on Friday met Soile Lahti, Mayor of Kuopio and discussed India-Finland bilateral relations and opportunities for closer cooperation.

“During his visit to Kuopio, Ambassador Hemant Kotalwar met Mayor Soile Lahti and discussed India-Finland bilateral relations and opportunities for closer cooperation. The Mayor briefed the Ambassador on Kuopio’s strengths in health, education and research, Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, its growing ICT sector, and the contribution of the Indian diaspora to the city,” the Embassy of India in Finland stated on X.

The Ambassador also met Kaija Savolainen, Managing Director, and representatives of the Kuopio Chamber of Commerce to discuss opportunities for expanding India-Finland trade and investment.

“Ambassador Hemant Kotalwar met Kaija Savolainen, Managing Director, and representatives of the Kuopio Chamber of Commerce to discuss opportunities for expanding India-Finland trade and investment, particularly in the context of the finalisation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement,” the Embassy stated on X.

He also visited the University of Eastern Finland (UEF), where he met Minna Hendolin, Director of Impact, and her team. They discussed UEF’s ongoing cooperation with Indian institutions and opportunities to further deepen academic and research collaboration between India and Finland.

In June, Finnish President Alexander Stubb described India as an “influential actor” on the global stage and underscored the importance of hearing New Delhi’s perspective during a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Kultaranta Talks in Helsinki.

Following the meeting, Stubb took to X and posted, "We met today at Kultaranta with India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. We discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, efforts to end Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, and the upcoming G7 summit. India is an influential actor whose views are important to hear.”

The two leaders exchanged perspectives on the evolving geopolitical situation and underscored the importance of diplomacy in navigating an increasingly uncertain global environment.

Sharing the details of the meeting, EAM took to X and said, "Pleased to meet President Alexander Stubb of Finland on the sidelines of the Kultaranta Talks. We exchanged views on the evolving geopolitical situation and underscored the importance of diplomacy in navigating an increasingly uncertain global environment.”

“India and Finland remain committed to advancing our Strategic Partnership in Digitalisation and Sustainability while strengthening coordination in multilateral fora on issues of shared interest,” he added.

–IANS

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