India extends viability gap funding support for passenger ferry connecting Sri Lanka

Colombo, Sep 18 (IANS) The government of India has extended the Viability Gap Funding for the Nagapattinam–Kankesanthurai passenger ferry for another year, marking the third consecutive year of support.

“Government of India has extended the Viability Gap Funding for the Nagapattinam–Kankesanthurai passenger ferry for another year, marking the third consecutive year of support. Since its resumption in August 2024, the ferry has carried over 52,000 passengers, strengthening connectivity and people-to-people ties between India and Sri Lanka,” the High Commission of India in Colombo stated on X on Friday.

On Wednesday, the construction of a new two-storey accident and emergency unit at the District General Hospital in Sri Lanka's Mannar has begun with financial assistance received from the Indian government.

Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Sri Lanka's Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa and India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha were present at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the unit. According to the Indian High Commission, the project will be supported by an Indian grant of Sri Lankan Rupees (SLR) 600 million.

"Strengthening Healthcare, Saving Lives! Delighted to join H.E. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Hon’ble Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa at the foundation stone laying ceremony for a new two-storey Accident and Emergency Unit at the District General Hospital, Mannar," High Commissioner Jha posted on X.

"Supported by an Indian grant of SLR 600 million, this project will also supply the unit with essential medical equipment, ensuring timely emergency care during the critical 'golden hour', he added.

Jha described the project as a "true testament" to the enduring partnership between India and Sri Lanka and the shared commitment of both nations to people-centric development.

On September 4, Jha inaugurated 'Suhadagama', the 21st Model Village, in Polonnaruwa along with Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne and Deputy Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply T B Sarath.

"Inaugurated 'Suhadagama', the 21st Model Village, in Polonnaruwa alongside Hon. Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament Dr Jagath Wickramaratne and Hon. Deputy Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply Mr. T B Sarath. Supported by Indian grant assistance, the model village project spans all 25 districts of Sri Lanka, showcasing the enduring strength of the India-Sri Lanka partnership in driving meaningful progress at the grassroots," Jha posted on X.

–IANS

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