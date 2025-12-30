Rights group slams Pak govt for suppressing peaceful employee protests in Balochistan

Islamabad, Dec 30 (IANS) The Human Rights Council (HRC) of Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the Balochistan provincial government for using pressure tactics against peaceful protests by government employees and for harassing them by demanding their personal details.

The remarks came after the Grand Alliance of Balochistan government employees on Monday reportedly observed a pen-down strike to press for their demands, including payment of a Disparity Reduction Allowance.

In response, the Balochistan government decided to initiate action against the employees who participated in the protest.

"These actions are an open violation of the freedoms of assembly and expression of opinion obtained under the Constitution of Pakistan, the purpose of which is to deprive employees of their fundamental rights. We demand from the Government of Balochistan that all kinds of retaliatory actions against employees be immediately stopped and their legitimate demands be resolved within the constitutional framework," the HRC of Pakistan stated.

The rights body expressed solidarity with the protesting employees and completely rejected any "undemocratic tactics" to suppress peaceful protests.

According to a statement of Balochistan Grand Alliance General Secretary Ali Asghar Bangulzai, the protest of the employees has entered the second phase due to the "government's apathy and incompetence", Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

He stated that the government employees' organisations linked to Balochistan Grand Alliance would hold a pen-down strike on Monday, followed by a complete lockdown of all government institutions in the province on December 30 and 31.

On Monday, the government offices across Balochistan remained non-functional after employees suspended work as part of the protest to press home their demands.

Citing official sources, Dawn reported that the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) of the Balochistan government sought details of all government employees who joined the protest.

In a formal letter addressed to senior provincial officials, including the additional chief secretaries and Inspector General of Police, the S&GAD directed the concerned departments to submit names and designations of all employees who participated in the protest organised by the Balochistan Grand Alliance.

The departments have also been instructed to submit the information to competent authorities immediately.

