Rights body warns of 'democratic backsliding' in Pakistan amid curbs on NGOs

Islamabad, March 28 (IANS) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed concern over the continued shrinking of civic space and restrictions on rights-based non-governmental organisations (NGOs) across Punjab province, describing it as a symptom of the democratic backsliding that the country is currently experiencing.

In its report titled 'Regulation or Restriction?', the HRCP documented that civil society organisations -- particularly NGOs, which constitute a vital component of Pakistan's civic landscape -- are usually seen as "entities that can pose a challenge to the state and keep checks on such authoritarian drift".

It added that instead of enabling their role, Pakistani authorities have introduced "restrictive laws and policies that have undermined NGOs' legitimacy and significantly curtailed their ability to operate, thereby weakening an important safeguard against democratic erosion."

The rights body highlighted that the NGOs have been subjected to multilayered approval processes, including mandatory MOUs with Pakistan's Economic Affairs Division (EAD), district-level no-objection certificates and security clearance prior to registration.

"These requirements have been compounded by compulsory reregistration under provincial charity commissions. This has not only interfered with the scale and scope of NGO operations but even led to the suspension or closure of critical programmes on human rights and democracy. While courts have provided intermittent relief, most notably by striking down the 2022 EAD policy, the absence of a coherent, rights-compliant legislative framework has continued to enable administrative overreach," it added.

Speaking at a seminar held to discuss the report's findings on Friday, the HRCP member Zeeshan Noel said that Pakistan was witnessing a "gradual form of democratic backsliding with the incremental shrinking of civic space through legal and policy instruments."

During its meetings held in Lahore and Multan cities, the HRCP noted that women-led organisations and minority groups in Punjab were among the most adversely affected by shrinking civic spaces.

According to the participants, in addition to facing the challenges of reduced institutional and financial support for grassroots work, these groups are increasingly vulnerable to harassment and intimidation. Many described working in a "constant state of uncertainty" -- feeling "on the brink" and insecure about their safety, legitimacy, and ability to continue their activities.

"Their challenges were particularly complex because of the pressures they faced from multiple directions. Not only were they subjected to surveillance and administrative hurdles by state institutions, but they were also exposed to threats from nonstate actors, including extremist groups, local power brokers, and conservative community elements," the HRCP added.

The HRCP called on Pakistani authorities to guarantee rapid and accessible legal remedies for NGOs facing harassment, deregistration, or threats -- whether from state or nonstate actors -- while strengthening judicial oversight, ensuring interim relief against arbitrary administrative actions, and safeguarding human rights defenders at risk.

--IANS

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