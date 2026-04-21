April 21, 2026 3:37 PM हिंदी

Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’ to debut in cinemas on August 14

Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’ to debut in cinemas on August 14

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film ‘Awarapan 2’ have booked August 14, 2026 for its release. The film is the highly anticipated sequel to one of Hindi cinema's most beloved cult films.

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi took to the Stories section of his Instagram. The film marks the reunion between filmmaker-producer Vishesh Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi.

On his decision to make ‘Awarapan 2’, producer Vishesh Bhatt said, “‘Awarapan 2’ is an emotion so large that it's meant for the big screen. It also presents exotic settings and large scale sequences but fundamentally it's built on our core principles of layered storytelling with powerful characters and rich music”.

He further mentioned, “Emraan felt the angst of Shivam so deeply that he stepped into character in a heartbeat. And with Disha Patani joining us, the world of the film opened up to new possibilities”.

Marking her first collaboration with Vishesh Films, Disha Patani brings a compelling new dimension to the world of ‘Awarapan’, ‘Baaghi 2’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ among her credits.

The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar, and written by Bilal Siddiqui, created and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. The film is currently in its final leg of production in Mumbai. ‘Awarapan 2’ releases in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.

‘Awarapan’ has over the years gained a cult status. It is largely driven by its emotional depth and haunting music. Initially, underappreciated at the box-office, the film found a second life through television re-runs and digital platforms. Its melancholic tone, themes of redemption, and the brooding performance by Emraan Hashmi resonated strongly with audiences over time.

Songs like ‘Tera Mera Rishta’ and ‘Toh Phir Aao’ have become timeless classics. What sets ‘Awarapan’ apart is its sincerity, it doesn’t chase mass appeal but instead builds a loyal following connected by the singular thread of cinematic emotions that sit right.

--IANS

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