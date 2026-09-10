Rights body urges Pakistan to halt expulsion of Afghan medical students

Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) US-based advocacy group, Human Rights Watch (HRW), has urged Pakistani authorities to withdraw its decision to expel Afghan medical students and restore their enrolment in medical and dental institutions.

HRW's statement comes after Pakistan ordered all medical and dental institutions to expel Afghan students and arrange their return to Afghanistan. HRW said that Pakistan's decision regarding Afghan students is its latest move to deport Afghans from the country.

"Especially for Afghan women students, being returned to Afghanistan ends their chances of ever becoming doctors or dentists, as the Taliban have banned all women from universities and medical training. Pakistan’s medical institutions have also suspended new admissions of Afghan nationals. Lahore’s King Edward Medical University directed 20 Afghan medical students, including 4 women and 7 students in their final year, to report within 24 hours to complete departure formalities," the HRW mentioned in a statement.

According to the statement, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has estimated that about 100 Afghan medical and dental students in Lahore may be affected, including 20 to 40 women. Several Afghan students have approached the organisation seeking safe shelter and legal assistance as they fear imminent deportation.

"Pakistan is obligated as a party to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights to ensure equal access to higher education based on ability and without discrimination. The United Nations committee monitoring compliance with the treaty has clarified that its protections extend to non-nationals, regardless of immigration status. Removing enrolled students just because they are Afghan is contrary to these protections," the HRW said.

The HRW said that it has previously documented Pakistani authorities’ arbitrary arrests and forced returns of Afghans, many of whom had lived in Pakistan for decades. It said that Pakistan is bound by the universal principle of nonrefoulement, which bars the forcible return of people to a well-documented risk of persecution, torture, or other serious harm.

"Pakistani authorities should withdraw the return orders, restore students’ enrollment, reverse the discriminatory admissions ban, and ensure students can remain lawfully to complete their degrees. Each student’s protection needs require individual assessment, with safe shelter for those needing it, especially women who are at greater risk of Taliban persecution," HRW mentioned in a statement.

"Pakistan should let these future doctors and dentists finish their education for their own sakes, and for the countless lives they may one day improve or save in Pakistan or – when it is finally safe for them to return – in Afghanistan," it added.

Last month, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) ordered the suspension of medical and dental education for Afghan students in Pakistan. It further mentioned that the order will be applicable to new admissions and Afghan students already pursuing studies in medical and dental colleges, Afghanistan's news agency Khaama Press reported.

Under the order, Afghan students enrolled in medical and dental education in Pakistan need to return to Afghanistan. Furthermore, the PMDC suspended admission of Afghan students in medical and dental courses in Pakistan. Under the order, the transfer or migration of Afghan students between medical and dental institutions in Pakistan has also been banned.

--IANS

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