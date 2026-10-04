October 04, 2026 2:41 PM हिंदी

‘Hanuman Chalisa gave him confidence’: Dhirendra Shastri praises Captain Smit Machchhar’s courage

‘Hanuman Chalisa gave him confidence’: Dhirendra Shastri praises Captain Smit’s courage

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Spiritual leader Dhirendra Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Maharaj, on Sunday recalled the account of Captain Smit Machchhar’s fight to save passengers during the attack aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight, saying the pilot’s faith in Lord Hanuman and recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa gave him the confidence to confront the crisis.

Speaking during a spiritual gathering, Shastri said he took immense pride in being a devotee of Lord Hanuman and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. Referring to Captain Machchhar’s conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video call, he highlighted the pilot’s account of how he continued chanting the prayer while battling the attacker inside the cockpit.

“Today, I take great pride in being a devotee of Lord Hanuman and in reciting the Hanuman Chalisa,” Shastri said.

Recalling the conversation between Captain Machchhar and the Prime Minister, Shastri said the aircraft was in a critical situation with more than 100 people on board and the pilots had begun to panic. According to his account, Captain Machchhar risked his own life and fought back to prevent the passengers from being killed.

Shastri said that when Prime Minister Modi asked the captain how he found the confidence to control the aircraft in such a difficult situation, Machchhar explained that he began reciting the Hanuman Chalisa as the aircraft started to plunge.

He said, “Hanuman Chalisa gave the captain the confidence to continue fighting and take control of the situation, adding that a powerful sense of self-confidence emerges in people who have faith in Lord Hanuman.”

Captain Machchhar, speaking to Prime Minister Modi on a video call on Friday, also gave a brief account of the attack and his fightback inside the cockpit of the Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight. He said he kept chanting the Hanuman Chalisa while fighting off the attacker, who was the co-pilot.

The wounded pilot became emotional while briefing PM Modi about his rescue effort. He said he had almost collapsed while trying to stop the deadly attack, but continued because he knew he could not allow the passengers to die.

“I knew that if I did not wake up, nobody would survive. I pushed myself to open the cockpit door. I kept chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, as I always do when confronted with difficult circumstances,” Captain Machchhar told PM Modi, with tears flowing down his cheeks.

The Captain also told PM Modi that he takes his two-year-old son in his lap every day and chants Hanuman Chalisa to him.

--IANS

rs/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Khushbu Sundar supports Janhvi Kapoor amidst 'Chuttamalle' AI controversy: Stay strong bachcha

Khushbu Sundar supports Janhvi Kapoor amidst 'Chuttamalle' AI controversy: Stay strong bachcha

Mona Singh gives a peek into her new project set in the UK

Mona Singh gives a peek into her new project set in the UK

Nani, Ravi Teja and Venkatesh Daggubati remember Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s enduring passion for cinema

Nani, Ravi Teja and Venkatesh Daggubati remember Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s enduring passion for cinema

IGU announces Rs 10 lakh reward for Pranavi; silver-winning team members to get Rs 3 lakh each

IGU announces Rs 10 lakh reward for Pranavi; silver-winning team members to get Rs 3 lakh each

EAM Jaishankar meets outgoing Bangladeshi envoy, appreciates his contribution to ties

EAM Jaishankar meets outgoing Bangladeshi envoy, appreciates his contribution to ties

Corruption acting as ‘hidden tax’ on development, burdening Bangladesh’s poor: Report

Corruption acting as ‘hidden tax’ on development, burdening Bangladesh’s poor: Report

Gul Panag gives herself a 'pat on the back' as he renews her pilot license

Gul Panag gives herself a 'pat on the back' as he renews her pilot license

Nepal to deliberate on granting menstrual leave to women civil servants

Nepal to deliberate on granting menstrual leave to women civil servants

Rhea Kapoor shares how Janhvi Kapoor’s BoF 500 saree celebrates India’s Muslin Khadi heritage

Rhea Kapoor shares how Janhvi Kapoor’s BoF 500 saree celebrates India’s Muslin Khadi heritage

India played their part well and made it difficult for us: Ancelotti

India played their part well and made it difficult for us: Ancelotti