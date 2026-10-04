Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli mourn Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’s death, pay tribute to his cinematic legacy

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Several prominent names from the South Indian film industry, including actors Kamal Haasan, Jr., NTR, and filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli, have mourned the death of acclaimed filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and paid tribute to his contribution to Indian cinema.

Remembering the filmmaker, Rajamouli described him as a visionary who was ahead of his time. He recalled films such as ‘Aditya 369’, ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ and ‘Mayuri’, saying their appeal continues to remain fresh across generations. He wrote, “The news that Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu is no more is deeply heartbreaking. Aditya 369, Pushpaka Vimanam, Mayuri… a visionary who thought ahead of his time, delivering films that feel fresh even across generations. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti.”

Jr NTR also expressed his grief over the filmmaker’s demise and remembered his lasting contribution to cinema. He paid his tribute, writing, “The news that Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu is no more is deeply heartbreaking. Aditya 369, Pushpaka Vimanam, Mayuri… a visionary who thought ahead of his time, delivering films that feel fresh even across generations. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti.”

Kamal Haasan, who shared a close professional and personal association with Singeetam, penned a deeply reflective tribute. Remembering the filmmaker’s youthful spirit and his influence on those around him, he said he was among the friends and disciples who had walked alongside him.

“Singeetham sir, by his own choice, passed away in his youth, along with his youth. His youthful spirit did not spread to many. Among the friends and disciples who walked alongside him, holding his hand, I am one of them,” Kamal wrote.

The ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ actor further reflected on Singeetam’s approach to life, saying that dying young need not necessarily be a tragedy and could instead be glorious. “Dying young need not be a tragedy. It can be glorious. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is a great example. I have admired him since I knew him. Now I aspire to live like he did,” he added.

Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao passed away following health complications, family sources said. Rao breathed his last at Kauvery Hospital on October 3. He was 95.

Known for his innovative storytelling and creative vision, Rao directed several acclaimed films across his career. His notable works include ‘Raja Paarvai,' ‘Little John,' Kamal Haasan's starrer ‘Apoorva Sagodharargal,' ‘Michael Madana Kama Rajan,' and ‘Kadhala Kadhala,' ‘Pushpaka Vimanam,' and ‘Aditya 369’among others.

--IANS

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