October 04, 2026 2:42 PM हिंदी

Ram Gopal Varma claims celebs talking about fake AI content on social media leads to more views

Ram Gopal Varma claims celebs talking about fake AI content on social media leads to more views

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared his views on how AI is being misused to spread fake and objectionable content after a morphed video of the song 'Chuttamalle' from 'Devara' circulated on social media recently.

The 'Satya' maker said that celebrities talking about fake AI content on social media only helps it reach more people, bringing unnecessary attention to the victim's identity.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "The only thing all the celebrities succeeded in , is to publicise and thereby make crores and crores of people see the objectionable link ..The smart thing would have been to concentrate on catching the perpetrator and publicise that ..Instead what they did is to tweet and bring enormous attention to the victim’s identity and the offensive content which is also a crime (sic)".

On Saturday, Jr NTR condemned the fake video of the 'Chuttamalle' song. He warned of legal action against the accused, along with those who help circulate such content.

Calling such people "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless", the 'RRR' actor posted on the micro-blogging site, "In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words. To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it."

Jr NTR further urged the netizens not to watch, share, or even engage with such content. He also requested the authorities to come up with strict regulations against such blatant misuse of technology.

"Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter. This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI," he concluded.

--IANS

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