Salman Khan compares his TV journey with Amitabh Bachchan’s as he recalls his 'Dus Ka Dum' days

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Bollywood actor Salman Khan compared his television journey with legend Amitabh Bachchan as he recalled how the show 'Dus Ka Dum' was a turning point in his career.

Speaking during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 20', he revealed that he was going through a challenging phase in his life when he was offered 'Dus Ka Dum' and was initially reluctant to do the show.

However, his father and acclaimed writer Salim Khan convinced him to take up the show.

Drawing parallels between his trajectory and that of Amitabh Bachchan, Salman pointed out how 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' helped the audience see a new side of Big B, giving his career a fresh boost when he needed it the most.

He said during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar', “The same thing happened with Mr Bachchan. The day he did KBC, he became Kaun Banega Crorepati uncle. So, they forgot all my film work and only remembered only Dus Ka Dum. I did two seasons there and then I have been hosting Bigg Boss since 17 seasons. My image in the media was cleared in one episode. There were ups and downs after that as well, but you have to show who you truly are,” Salman concluded.

Salman also shared how 'Dus Ka Dum' almost did not happen for him.

He shared, “I wasn’t going to do it because there was so much being talked about against me. Every newspaper and TV channel was thrashing me left, right and center. I spoke to my father about it and asked for advice.”

Revealing how the show changed the way people saw him, he added, “Everyone forgot 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam',' Karan Arjun', and all my other films. They just watched me on Dus Ka Dum because they didn’t see an actor; they saw a person.”

Ever since 'Dus Ka Dum', Salman has hosted 'Bigg Boss' for 17 seasons.

--IANS

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