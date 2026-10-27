Rights body slams Pakistani authorities for displacing 30,000 people in Balochistan’s Kalat

Quetta, Oct 27 (IANS) A leading human rights organisation on Tuesday strongly condemned an order by the Pakistani authorities directing approximately 5,000 families, comprising around 30,000 people, to leave their ancestral homes in Shoor Paarod region in Balochistan’s Kalat district by October 30, ahead of a planned military operation.

Paank, the Human Rights Department of Baloch National Movement (BNM), said that the proposed displacement raises grave concerns over human rights, civilian protection and the rights of indigenous communities to their ancestral lands, livelihoods and cultural identity

“Ancestral land is not merely territory; it is the foundation of a people's identity, history and collective existence. For generations, Baloch have lived, worked, raised families and buried their dead on these lands. Forcibly removing people from territories with which their lives, heritage and traditions are deeply intertwined risks inflicting damage that extends far beyond the loss of shelter,” the rights body stated.

Paank noted that Pakistani authorities have issued the evacuation order ahead of a planned security operation, citing the presence of armed fighters and asserting that the area was government land.

“These stated security concerns do not, in themselves, justify arbitrary displacement or absolve authorities of their obligations towards civilians. The scale of the order and the short deadline demand urgent scrutiny, transparency and accountability,” it added.

According to Paank, forcibly uprooting approximately 30,000 people from their ancestral lands and relocating them to camps raises alarm over their survival and reflects a complete disregard for the realities of their lives.

It noted that these communities have lived on their own land for generations, enduring deprivation and lack of basic facilities while maintaining their homes, livelihoods and connection to their ancestral territory.

“If basic facilities have remained unavailable to these communities in their own homes, what guarantees can authorities possibly offer that those same people will receive adequate shelter, heating, healthcare, clean water and sanitation in relocation camps?” Paank questioned.

“People must not be forced to leave the lands on which their ancestors lived and died without respect for their rights, dignity and lawful protections,” it added

In a separate development, Pakistani forces have been accused of assaulting women and children and confiscating mobile phones and other valuables during raids on homes in Gomazi and Sarnkan in Balochistan’s Kech district.

Citing local sources, The Balochistan Post reported that security personnel raided several houses in Gomazi, Tump tehsil, on Sunday night and allegedly assaulted women before taking away mobile phones and other valuables.

Reports further suggest that security personnel searched the family home of two civilians, Adnan Baloch and Adham Baloch, in Sarnkan, both of whom had previously been forcibly disappeared. Women and children were reportedly subjected to violence and mistreatment during questioning.

--IANS

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