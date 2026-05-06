May 06, 2026 10:21 PM हिंदी

Rights body flags spike in 'kill and dump' policy by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

Rights body flags spike in 'kill and dump' policy by Pakistani forces in Balochistan (File image)

Quetta, May 6 (IANS) A leading human rights organisation on Wednesday expressed serious concern over escalating abuses of Baloch civilians by Pakistani forces, citing a pattern of targetted killings and the subsequent dumping of mutilated bodies in Balochistan between January and April this year.

In its thematic report titled 'Kill and Dump Policy in Balochistan', the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) documented 43 victims of "kill and dump" in 2026 identified by their families, along with 21 cases of targetted killings.

“These figures do not include those victims who were either unidentified, buried in silence, or bodies of victims secretly handed over to families to bury them at once. These figures do not include fake encounters, unidentified dumped bodies and victims killed in other modes," the rights body stated.

As per the findings, 47 victims of “kill and dump” cases and 32 victims of targetted killings were recorded in the first half of 2025, including minors in both categories.

The BYC described the situation as a persistent and deeply concerning feature of the ongoing situation in the region.

The rights body noted that while such incidents have been reported over the past two decades, the developments in early 2026 indicate a significant increase in both scale and intensity.

It added that the recurring patterns of killings across multiple districts in Balochistan, including Awaran, Gwadar, Kech, Kharan, Panjgur and Quetta, raise grave concerns about the systematic nature of these acts.

Highlighting the absence of judicial action on arbitrary detention and kill and dump policy, the report noted that judges and state officials who have spoken against these human rights violations have faced reprisal from Pakistani authorities.

It added that Pakistan’s judiciary - from the apex court to bottom anti-terrorism Courts - has “exhausted” the people of Balochistan, compromising the principle of independence and check and balance through what it described as "biased and influenced" rulings.

“Strengthening the legal framework to criminalise enforced disappearances and ensuring judicial oversight of security and intelligence agencies are critical steps toward accountability. Establishing independent investigative bodies with the participation of international independent experts or special rapporteurs from the United Nations, insulated from political and military influence, can provide a transparent mechanism for addressing cases," the BYC stated.

The rights body called on the United Nations Human Rights Council, special rapporteurs, working groups and other international organisations to pressure the Pakistani authorities to adopt a humane approach towards the people of Balochistan amid the rising abuses.

--IANS

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