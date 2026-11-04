Rights body flags rising violence against women, minorities and journalists across Bangladesh

Dhaka, Nov 4 (IANS) As atrocities against women and children continues to rise in Bangladesh, at least 261 women and girls were subjected to various forms of violence across the country last month, local media reported, citing a human rights organisation.

In its monthly report, Dhaka-based Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) documented 82 rape cases, with 42 of the victims being children. Of the rape victims, five were murdered, while another died by suicide.

The report also recorded 72 cases of sexual harassment and nine deaths linked to dowry-related violence. Domestic violence claimed the lives of 47 women, while 21 others died by suicide. In addition, 38 children lost their lives to violence, while 163 others faced abuse, leading Bangladeshi newspaper 'The Daily Star' reported.

Highlighting attacks on minority communities, the report documented four incidents in which seven idols and three homesteads were vandalised in October. Two shrines in Sherpur and Thakurgaon were also attacked.

According to the findings, 33 incidents of mob beatings over allegations of theft, robbery and mugging claimed at least 22 lives and left 20 others injured. Another 22 incidents of mob violence resulted in one death and 36 injuries.

The report recorded rising attacks against journalists, with at least 46 media professionals subjected to attacks or harassment in 28 separate incidents during October. The incidents left one journalist dead, 31 injured, while another was sued for defamation.

Meanwhile, 15 incidents involving restrictions on freedom of expression resulted in 20 arrests and the filing of 15 cases. Of those affected, three people were detained, and two faced lawsuits for criticising the Prime Minister, while five others were arrested on allegations of “hurting religious sentiments”.

In another incident, a person was beaten to death over social media posts.

Separately, one person was arrested under Bangladesh's Cyber Protection Act.

The report also documented 71 incidents of labour-related abuses, which claimed 23 lives and left 134 workers injured. Another 38 workers died in workplace accidents.

Last month, the HRSS documented that 783 women faced violence and 733 children suffered different forms of abuse between July and September this year, local media reported

In its quarterly report, the rights body said at least 253 women and girls were raped during the period, including 154 minors. Of them, 42 were gang-raped, 12 were killed after being raped, and one died by suicide. The report documented sexual harassment affecting 220 others, including 103 children.

--IANS

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