Rights body alleges extrajudicial killing of two more Baloch youths in Balochistan

Quetta, April 14 (IANS) A leading human rights organisation has alleged that two more Baloch youths were extrajudicially killed in Balochistan by Pakistani security forces, adding to concerns over continuing human rights violations in the region.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) alleged that 18-year-old Muhammad Khalid was brutally killed by Pakistan’s Eagle Squad personnel on April 10 while travelling to the provincial capital Quetta with two friends to sell their motorbike and purchase furniture.

According to the rights body, the Eagle Squad personnel opened fire without any warning, throwing Khalid’s friends off the motorcycle. Khalid was reportedly isolated, beaten, and shot at close range.

Instead of receiving medical assistance, the BYC stated that Khalid was taken to an unknown location where he was subjected to further violence.

He was later taken to Civil Hospital Quetta in critical condition, where he was allegedly physically abused and tortured before succumbing to his injuries.

“The systematic pattern of killing is deeply concerning, where excessive use of force and mistreatment of victims and their families are escalating. The current situation in Balochistan is suffocating, where no one is safe. Women, children, and youth are all in constant fear, not knowing when or where they will be unjustly killed,” the BYC stated.

“Law and order have failed in Balochistan. No court or institution can provide security, as they themselves are complicit in the atrocities being committed in Balochistan. The international media's silence over the Balochistan genocide is another grave concern,” it added.

In a separate incident, the BYC revealed that another 18-year-old student, Chakar Baloch, was extrajudicially killed by a Pakistan-backed death squad on April 9 in the Kech district.

The rights body stated that Chakar was targeted at his shop, where armed men affiliated with a death squad opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

Condemning the brutal killing, the BYC said, “Such acts constitute grave violations of international human rights law, particularly Article 6 (Right to Life) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which strictly prohibits the arbitrary deprivation of life under all circumstances.”

The rights body expressed grave concern, stating that the latest incidents highlight the absence of accountability amid the ongoing human rights crisis in Balochistan, with families suffering while perpetrators continue to operate with impunity.

The BYC called on international human rights organisations and the United Nations to immediately press for independent and transparent investigations to ensure accountability and to prevent further loss of life in Balochistan.

--IANS

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