Rights body alleges another extrajudicial killing of civilian by Pakistan forces in Balochistan

Quetta, March 27 (IANS) A leading human rights organisation has alleged that Pakistani forces carried out another extrajudicial killing of a civilian in Balochistan, raising fresh concerns over human rights violations in the region.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) mentioned that 30-year-old farmer Ubaid Ullah was shot dead on March 20, near Hajika Cross in the province by personnel of Pakistan’s Frontier Corps, who later labelled him a militant.

The rights body alleged that no one in Balochistan is safe from Pakistani forces, with civilians often killed or disappeared and later labelled as militants.

“There appears to be no rule of law, but rather what some describe as an undeclared form of martial law in the region,” the BYC stated.

Condemning the brutal killing, the BYC described it as part of ongoing oppression by Pakistani forces and demanded an immediate end to such actions.

The rights body called on the international human rights organisations to take urgent notice of the abuses and demand transparency, accountability, and the protection of civilian lives across Balochistan.

In its latest report, the BYC stated that the human rights situation in Balochistan deteriorated sharply during January and February, documenting the violation of fundamental human rights, including the right to life, by Pakistani authorities.

“The period was marked by surging violence and lawlessness, where human life lost its value to just a number. Baloch identity is recorded as the main target of state-sanctioned violence. In a region where there is an armed resistance against the state, the civilians are paying an unbearable cost. They are suspected of being traitors, terrorists, militants, insurgents or criminals if their identity is Baloch, irrespective of their age, gender or profession,” the BYC stated.

"Such state violence is historical and systematic, which aims to keep colonial control over land, resources and people; exploit natural wealth; and crush any form of resistance by the indigenous people,” it added.

As per the findings, there was a sharp rise in enforced disappearances, with 86 cases in January and 102 cases in February.

Additionally, extrajudicial killing of civilians also surged in the aftermath of Baloch insurgent attacks on state and government installations.

In February, the report said, 46 civilians were killed--all young Baloch civilians, including 5 minors.

“Systematic torture and inhuman treatment continue to inflict physical and psychological pain on victims and their families. Fundamental freedoms are banned, and law is openly being used against Baloch citizens. The state and government authorities are blatantly using collective punishment on entire families, communities, and native populations in order to break their will to resist and behave as subjects deprived of basic rights,” the BYC stressed.

--IANS

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