Richard Rishi-starrer 'Draupathi 2' making video released

Chennai, Jan 16 (IANS) The makers of director Mohan G's eagerly awaited Tamil-Telugu historical drama 'Draupathi 2' on Friday released a making video of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Director Mohan G Kshatriyan, who took to his X timeline to share the making video, wrote, "#Draupathi2 1 year of planning & 31 days of hard work. #Draupathi2 Making Video OUT NOW! In cinemas from 23rd January."

The making video gives a glimpse of the effort the unit put into shooting the film. From Richard Rishi, who plays the lead, undergoing training to use swords to action seqeunces including those involving canons, the glimpse video has a number of interesting scenes.

It may be recalled that the film, which was to release on January 15, is slated to hit screens on January 23 this year. The makers of the film, Netaji Productions, recently issued a statement in which the film's producer said, "Our first production 'Draupathi 2', which was announced as a Pongal release, will now, on the request of theatre owners, be released on January 23 on the occasion of the birthday of National leader Nethaji Subhash Chandra Bose. "

Produced by Chola Chakravarthy of Netaji Productions in association with G. M Film Corporation, 'Draupathi 2', has triggered huge interest among fans.

Sources say the film is set in the 14th century and that it unfolds against the backdrop of the rule of Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III, the valour and resistance of the Kadavarayas of Sendhamangalam, and the turbulent shifts triggered by the Mughal invasion of Tamil Nadu.

Apart from Richard Rishi and Rakshana Induchoodan, actor and cinematographer Natti Natraj will be seen essaying a key role.

The film will also feature actors Y. G. Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Saravana Subbiah, Vela Ramamoorthy, Siraj Johnny, Dinesh Lamba, Ganesh Gaurang, Divi, Devayani Sharma, and Arunodayan, further strengthening the film’s historical scale and dramatic presence.

The film boasts of a good technical team as well. It's Telugu dialogues have been penned by Samrat, while Ghibran Vaibodha has scored the music.

Cinematography for the film is by Philip R. Sundar and Thanika Tony is in charge of choreography.

Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Action Santosh while editing is by Devaraj. Art direction has been done by Kamalnathan.

--IANS

mkr/