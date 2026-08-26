Richa Chadha: Got a special Onam dress made for Zuneyra to be dressed for the occasion

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha attended a special ceremony at Kerala’s Gurupuram Sree Maha Vishnu Temple with her daughter Zuneyra on the occasion of Onam.

Richa went with a purpose to gift a life size mechanical elephant, Gurupuram Arjunan to the temple. Dressed in the traditional white and gold sari and her daughter dressed in a traditional Onam dress, the mother-daughter duo immersed themselves in the spirit of Onam.

Richa said, “It was a very special feeling to be here in person and celebrate Onam in such a beautiful and culturally rich setting. To be there with my daughter made it even more special.”

The ceremony was followed by a traditional Chenda Melam performance and a Thiruvathira dance performance, adding to the festive atmosphere.

“To see her enjoy the festivities, colours and immerse her in the traditions felt truly special. We got a special Onam dress made for her to be dressed for the occasion. Our festivals, traditions are such an integral part of who we are.”

Richa said that she believes that embracing our culture also means understanding how we can carry these “traditions forward with greater compassion, with the aid of technology.”

“There is something beautiful about witnessing a tradition being preserved, more kindly and thoughtfully of celebrating it. Onam is a festival that celebrates togetherness, abundance, gratitude and the spirit of community. Celebrations should always include compassion.”

Richa said elephants are such magnificent and intelligent beings, these large mammals are highly social.

“They deserve to live freely in their natural environment with their kind. I am truly grateful that this temple, its trustees agreed to this magnificent present. I am sure it will become a local attraction! “

“For me, this was not simply about presenting an elephant to a temple; it was about being part of a cultural celebration, experiencing the warmth of the people, eating Onam Sadhya with them here and contributing in a small way to something that can have a larger impact.”

“I hope more people see that tradition and compassion do not have to be at odds with each other. We can celebrate our festivals, honour our customs and still make choices that are kinder to animals. I feel grateful to have been able to witness this moment and to celebrate Onam in such a meaningful way.”

--IANS

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