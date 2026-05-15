May 15, 2026 5:43 PM हिंदी

Retired Bhopal district judge, son booked for dowry death after woman’s suicide

Retired Bhopal district judge, son booked for dowry death after woman’s suicide

Bhopal, May 15 (IANS) Days after a 34-year-old woman died by suicide in Bhopal, police have booked her husband and mother-in-law, a retired district judge, under dowry and other relevant charges.

Assistant Police Commissioner Rajneesh Kashyap Kaul on Friday confirmed that an FIR was lodged at Katara Hills Police Station late Thursday against Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh.

The case has been registered under various sections, including dowry death and harassment for dowry.

Giribala Singh retired from the post of Bhopal district judge in February 2023. Her son Samarth Singh is an advocate practising at the District Court.

ACP Kaul said police teams are conducting raids at the accused’s residence and other potential hideouts. However, both are yet to be arrested.

The action came after continuous protests by the family of the deceased, Twisha Sharma, who died on Tuesday.

Twisha, originally from Noida, was found hanging from a pipe on the terrace of her Bag Mugalia Extension home in Laharpur on Tuesday night.

According to police, her husband rushed her to AIIMS Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Twisha had married Samarth Singh six months ago on December 12, 2025. The couple had met on a dating app. She was an MBA graduate and had worked at a company in Delhi for several years.

Her family alleged murder and destruction of evidence. They claimed Samarth and his mother fabricated a suicide to mislead investigators.

Twisha’s family members and relatives have been on a sit-in protest outside Katara Hills Police Station for the last two days, demanding action against Giribala Singh and her son.

On Thursday, family members, relatives and acquaintances gathered at the Women’s Police Station with placards, demanding immediate action. They also created a commotion at the Commissioner’s office.

Twisha’s brother, Harshit Sharma, an Army officer, said, “The police are refraining from taking action due to the duo’s influence and clout.”

--IANS

pd/dpb

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