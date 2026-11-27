New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Maldives on Friday called for a stronger regional voice in addressing evolving threats in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) at the 25th Council of Ministers (COM) meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), chaired by India in New Delhi.

Maldivian Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam, attending her first IORA meeting since taking office, stressed that the grouping must be a platform that delivers practical solutions to present-day challenges, the Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"In her remarks, Minister Iruthisham reflected on growing global uncertainty and called for a stronger regional voice in addressing evolving threats in the Indian Ocean Region. She highlighted the importance of regional stability for the Maldives, noting that the livelihoods of the Maldivian people depend on secure waters. The Minister stressed that IORA must be a platform that delivers practical solutions to present day challenges and expressed appreciation for the Organisation's work towards this end," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said ministers and senior officials from IORA's 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners at the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to the goals and principles enshrined in the IORA Charter. The meeting was preceded by the 29th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials, held from November 25 to 26, it added.

"Established in 1997, IORA is a leading inter-governmental organisation dedicated to fostering regional cooperation and sustainable development among Indian Ocean countries. The Maldives joined IORA as its 22nd Member State on 8 November 2019," the statement noted.

Tanzania, which was represented at the meeting by its High Commissioner to India, Anisa Mbega, on behalf of the country's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, said the meeting was chaired by India, the Chair of IORA for the 2025-2027 period, under the theme 'Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region'.

"The meeting deliberated on key areas of cooperation, including strengthening maritime security and transport, promoting trade and investment, advancing the blue economy, ensuring sustainable management of ocean resources, and facilitating the smooth flow of trade and supply chains," the Tanzanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

Turkey, an IORA dialogue partner, was represented at the India-hosted meeting by its Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Berris Ekinci.

"Deputy Minister Ambassador Berris Ekinci represented Türkiye at the 25th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), hosted by India, the current Chair of IORA, and delivered Türkiye's country statement," the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

--IANS

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