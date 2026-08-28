Rescued from Nepal floods, 21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu received by EAM Jaishankar at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday received 21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu who arrived at the Delhi airport from Kathmandu after being rescued from the devastating floods that hit the Himalayan nation on Wednesday.

“I welcomed a group comprising 21 tourists from Tamil Nadu who were rescued from the floods that occurred in Nepal. I was deeply moved upon hearing their experiences firsthand. I express my gratitude to the Nepali Army and the government of that country for carrying out this rescue operation. I commend the efforts of the Indian Embassy in Nepal in smoothly coordinating their return to India,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

The 21 Indian nationals were part of the groups that had travelled for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through various travel agents.

India continues to send further assistance to Nepal, including mobilising Bailey bridges to assist in rescue and relief efforts. New Delhi has also set up a control room here in the Ministry of External Affairs which is functioniong round the clock.

The MEA officials are also in touch with the state governments from where people have travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Embassies in Kathmandu and Beijing to discuss the relief and rescue efforts for Nepal in the wake of the deadly floods.

During the meeting, MEA officials informed about the relief supplies that will be sent to Nepal. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, and other officials were present during the meeting.

"Discussed the relief and rescue efforts underway in Nepal today. Our Embassies in Kathmandu and Beijing provided an updated picture in respect of the status and well-being of Indian nationals. The concerned MEA Divisions apprised us of the further relief supplies to be sent to Nepal. We give highest priority to this issue," EAM Jaishankar stated on X, after the meeting.

The meeting comes as catastrophic flash floods in Nepal's Bhote Koshi River have led to the death of nearly 550 people while 977 still remain out of contact.

The floods, believed to have been triggered by an avalanche on a transboundary river between Nepal and China upstream of the Bhote Koshi River, have left a trail of destruction along the riverbanks downstream, sweeping away several human settlements, roads, hydropower projects and transmission infrastructure, among other facilities.

–IANS

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