Renault Group India seeks NCLT nod for restructuring plan to streamline operating structure

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Renault Group India on Thursday said it has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to seek approval for a proposed restructuring of its India operations.

The Duster-maker said in an official statement the plan aims to streamline its operating structure by separating powertrain manufacturing into a dedicated entity, while integrating vehicle manufacturing and sales under a single framework.

The company said the move is intended to align with the distinct operational requirements of its businesses and support its long-term strategy in India, including strengthening the country’s role as a manufacturing and export hub.

Renault has set a target of achieving up to 2 billion euros in annual exports from India by 2030.

The carmaker clarified that the proposed changes will not disrupt ongoing operations and will have no impact on employees, customers, dealers, suppliers or partners. Existing employment terms, service continuity and business relationships will remain unchanged.

The company added that all manufacturing, supply and service commitments will continue as usual, reiterating its commitment to India as a key market and production base.

Renault Group India has a significant presence in the country, with around 15,000 employees across its integrated manufacturing operations as well as engineering, research and design centres. The company caters to both domestic demand and global programmes.

In February, the company reported wholesale sales of 3,495 units, up 31 per cent from 2,676 units in the same month last year, driven by strong demand for its refreshed Kiger and Triber models.

It operates a nationwide sales and service network of over 600 touchpoints and serves as a major export hub, manufacturing and shipping vehicles, components and engineering services to multiple international markets.

--IANS

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