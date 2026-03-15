March 16, 2026 12:25 AM हिंदी

ECI enforces MCC, orders removal of ministers’ photos from govt websites

ECI enforces MCC, orders removal of ministers' photos from govt websites

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday enforced the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) soon after announcing the schedule for Assembly elections in five states and one Union Territory, imposing curbs on the release of funds under MLA and MP local area development schemes and directing the removal of ministers’ photographs from official websites.

Apart from Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which are heading for Assembly elections between April 9 and April 23, the ECI also issued MCC enforcement directives to six states where by-elections will be held for eight Assembly seats during this period. The results will be announced on May 4.

In identical letters to the Union Cabinet Secretary and the Chief Secretaries of the poll-bound states, the ECI sought immediate implementation of MCC provisions related to the prevention of defacement of private and public property, misuse of public spaces, misuse of official vehicles, advertisements at the cost of the public exchequer, and removal of photographs of political functionaries from official websites.

“Activities for expenditure monitoring and enforcement of the MCC -- including flying squads, FSTs and video surveillance teams — as well as intensive checking for liquor, cash and contraband drugs must be activated immediately after the announcement,” the ECI said in the letter.

The poll panel also directed that a 24x7 control room at the district level be activated immediately, with sufficient manpower and logistical support ensured by the District Election Officer (DEO) and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The Commission also instructed that after the enforcement of the MCC, ministers shall not combine their official visits with electioneering work and must not use official machinery or personnel for election-related activities.

It further cautioned that government transport, including official aircraft, vehicles, machinery and personnel, must not be used to further the interests of the party in power.

Regarding development projects, the ECI said no fresh release of funds under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (including Rajya Sabha members) or MLAs’ or MLCs’ local area development schemes will be permitted in any part of the country where elections are underway until the completion of the election process.

The Commission also directed the constitution of a screening committee under each state’s Chief Secretary to examine proposals related to the MCC received from the CEO or various departments before forwarding them to the Commission.

--IANS

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